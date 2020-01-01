This show originally aired on Nov. 19, 2019. Leslie Odom Jr. played Aaron Burr in "Hamilton." Now’s he’s singing his own tunes on a new album of original songs. Guest Leslie Odom Jr., Tony and Grammy-Award winning performer, actor and singer. His new solo album released in November is called "Mr." He plays William Still in the new film "Harriet." (@leslieodomjr) Interview Highlights On the inspiration behind the song “Go Crazy” “I got the record deal by saying I wanted to make the music that Nat King Cole might make today. And so we didn't really know what that meant at the time, but it got us the money, so we went on an exploration of that. And we're really thinking of Nat, and really the great band leaders of the '30s and '40s. And so that's a tribute to those guys. I think you can hear it in some of the lyrics, some of the non-lyrics, even in the ‘Hi De Ho’ and stuff. So it was really us thinking of more of a style of music and a time that that music might have been sung. So as much as I'd like to say that there's some deep, personal story about me going to New Orleans and meeting this woman, we were really kind of just thinking of Cab Calloway on a stage, with his band, trying to fire up the crowd.”

"We were really kind of just thinking of Cab Calloway on a stage, with his band, trying to fire up the crowd." Leslie Odom Jr.

What is about that time and that music that made you want to bring it into 2019? “We just tried to find kindred spirits. When we set out to start making music, we just tried to find, what is the tradition that you're going to try to move forward? Whose shoulders are you standing on as a vocalist, as an artist? And you know, what's the most natural fit, both inside and outside? You know, what sounds best on your voice? But also what feels honest — to you, to me. And that's where we ended up. I grew up listening to all kinds of music — R&B, pop, gospel, soul, folk, alternative music. You know, I really grew up before the Spotify playlist. You know, we created our own little Spotify playlist. I think that's part of the thing that made 'Hamilton' — the score of that — such a natural fit for me. You know, Lin [-Manuel Miranda] and I ... we were only a year apart. So we grew up with the same music in our ear – hip-hop — that was a genre I left off. And so, in that show, I got to do a little jazz, little R&B, some Broadway stuff, some folk. I got to really do all the things that I love to do. And so ‘Mr.’ feels hand-in-glove, in the same way. I get to do a lot of stuff on this record. But that is how we started — the Nat King Cole, the Cab Calloway, the Billy Eckstine, Sam Cooke — that's how we started.”

"In ['Hamilton'], I got to do a little jazz, little R&B, some Broadway stuff, some folk. I got to really do all the things that I love to do. And so ‘Mr’ feels hand-in-glove, in the same way." Leslie Odom Jr.

What made you realize you wanted to be on Broadway? “It was 'Rent.' That was my 'Hamilton.' You know, I didn't know anything about Broadway. We didn't grow up seeing Broadway shows, and anything like that. The tickets were very expensive when I was a kid. Seventy-five-whole-dollars for a top ticket on Broadway. But that was a lot of money for a family of four. But 'Rent' was in a very similar way to 'Hamilton.' You know, it was reaching people outside of New York City somehow; was making noise outside of the city. And so in Philadelphia, it reached me. I was 13 years old. And, you know, if I knew about performing at all as a kid, it was really, I understood it in a pop context. You know, it was like Michael Jackson. And I didn't know where to apply for a job like that. I wouldn't have even dared. But there was something about 'Rent.' There was something about the music. No. 1, it sounded like the music I grew up listening to. But it was like, ‘Oh, here's a another place where you can kind of sing, act and dance in an evening.’ You can be Michael Jackson for a night.”

"You want to surround yourself with people who make you want to strive to be a better version of yourself than you ever even imagined. That's what that cast [of "Hamilton"] was for me. That's what it felt like every day coming to work." Leslie Odom Jr.

On lessons from performing in “Hamilton” that we hear in the new album “Mr” “The most salient lesson from that experience for me — and there were so many. But, the one that really sticks out for me was the power of a team, was really the assembling of as close to the 'Avengers' as you can get. I mean, you want to surround yourself with people who make you want to strive to be a better version of yourself than you ever even imagined. That's what that cast was for me. That's what it felt like every day coming to work. I just wanted to keep up. You know, I just wanted to keep up with Daveed and Anthony and Lin and Oak and Jasmine and Philippa. You know, I just wanted them to know when they looked to their left or to their right, and they saw me standing there, that they could trust me, that they could pass the ball to me. And they knew that I would do what I was supposed to. You know, either take the shot or pass the ball. So that's what I took from that. You know, Lin was so incredibly generous as a creator, and as a scene partner. You know, he didn't hoard the good stuff. He wasn't afraid to let the people next to him shine. And so in this record, what I tried to do was surround myself with as many brilliant, lovely, wonderful people as I could possibly find.”

"In this record, what I tried to do was surround myself with as many brilliant, lovely, wonderful people as I could possibly find." Leslie Odom Jr.