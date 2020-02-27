This series is produced in collaboration with The Conversation. From an endless stream of political misinformation to inescapable lies on social media, are we living in a post-truth world? Guests Lee McIntyre, fellow at Boston University's Center for Philosophy and History of Science. Author of "Post-Truth." (@LeeCMcIntyre) Christopher Beem, managing director of the McCourtney Institute for Democracy at Penn State University. (@McCourtneyInst) Interview Highlights When we say post-truth, what do you think that means? Lee McIntyre: “It’s easy to have a misconception about what post-truth means. And to say that we live in a post-truth era doesn't mean that truth doesn't matter anymore, or that no one cares about truth. It means that we live in an era where truth is at risk, where we're in danger of losing sight of what truth means. In my book, I define post-truth as the political subordination of reality. So I think of post-truth as a tactic that's used by authoritarians and their wannabes to control the flow of information so that they can then control the populace. It's intended not just to corrupt our belief in some specific thing that's true, but really to undermine the idea that we can know truth outside of political context.”

"I think of post-truth as a tactic that's used by authoritarians and their wannabes to control the flow of information so that they can then control the populace." Lee McIntyre

What's different now? Lee McIntyre: “It's a great question, because the roots of this have been around forever. Politicians have lied. There have been, you know, enormous lies, enormous political subordination of reality, if you will: the Holocaust, American slavery. I mean, you just go back in history. It's always existed. What's different now? And I think the reason that the Oxford Dictionary named ‘post-truth’ their word of the year in 2016, is that this seems new in the following sense. "The extreme political partisanship, married to the social media, married to how quickly misinformation and disinformation can get out there, I think makes this sort of a unique challenge of our time. It's sort of a pandemic, if you will, of disinformation and misinformation that is new. So maybe the … roots that I explore in the book ‘Post-Truth’ have been there for a long time. But we're now facing something that I think is a unique threat. And it's new, at least in the American experiment. Here we are." What can we do to fix a post-truth society? Christopher Beem: “Well, you know, democracy is hard. It requires things of you that are unnatural. It requires you to be passionate and yet temperate. It requires you to accept the idea that this person with whom you disagree vehemently has as much right to their opinion, and as much right to express it as you do. And the other thing it requires of you is a commitment to reflect your perspectives accurately, honestly. And it means hearing things or being concerned about the world as it is, rather than the world as you want it to be. None of these things are easy. "And the only thing I can tell you is that in a democracy, we are all responsible. We are all sovereign. It's not any one person's job to run it. It's all of ours. And so that means we all just have to commit to some things that are hard. And the truth is hard. Our biases push us in directions that make us disinclined to listen to things we don't agree with; the things we don't like. And so it's only through a kind of personal commitment to the truth that any of this can be undone. And there's so many things pushing us the other way right now.”

"In a democracy, we are all responsible. We are all sovereign. It's not any one person's job to run it. It's all of ours. And so that means we all just have to commit to some things that are hard. And the truth is hard." Christopher Beem