Michigan and other key states went to the polls this week. We’ll have the latest in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Guests

Anthony Brooks, On Point's 2020 correspondent. (@anthonygbrooks)

Paul Egan, Lansing bureau chief at the Detroit Free Press. (@paulegan4)

Amy Radil, reporter covering politics, government and law enforcement for KUOW. (@AmyRadil)

Scott Clement, polling director for The Washington Post. (@sfcpoll)

The Washington Post: "Early exit polls from the 2020 Michigan Democratic primary and other contests" — "Six states cast their votes in the Democratic presidential primary Tuesday. Michigan, one of the industrial midwestern states key to Trump’s 2016 victory, offers the largest delegate haul.

"Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) mounted a surprised victory over Hillary Clinton in Michigan’s presidential primary four years ago, and it will be critical again if he wants to halt former vice president Joe Biden’s momentum following Super Tuesday.

"Michigan exit poll results did not include interviews with early voters, which were a significant share of the state's Democratic primary voters, but the results give a snapshot of which day-of voting blocs backed each candidate."

NPR: "Joe Biden Spent Years Embracing Michigan. Now He Hopes Voters Return The Favor" — "With a shiny, city bus as backdrop, Vice President Joe Biden rolled up his shirtsleeves for a 2015 speech in Detroit.

"'Detroit isn't just an important city,' he told the crowd at an event celebrating the arrival of 80 new city buses. 'It's an iconic city.'

"As vice president, Joe Biden visited Detroit nearly a dozen times, more than President Obama. He was in Detroit again on Monday, this time campaigning for the White House before Michigan's Tuesday primary."

Politico: "Biden scrambles to make up ground with Latinos" — "The morning after Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday romp, one of his top House endorsers, California Rep. Tony Cárdenas, called the campaign with an urgent plea: Fix the problem with Latino voters. Fast.

“'Now that you have the resources, are you going to put them into the Latino voting community?' Cardenas said he asked a top Biden adviser. The answer was yes.

"Flush with a $22 million cash infusion in five days, the Biden campaign says it’s readying Latino-oriented 'six-figure' ad buys in the March 17 primary states in Florida, Arizona and Illinois in the hopes of killing off one of Bernie Sanders’ few mainstays of support. The campaign is hiring and deploying Latino organizers in Arizona and Florida, both swing states crucial to stopping President DonaldTrump. And it’s racking up endorsements from prominent elected leaders."