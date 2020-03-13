The week in review – coronavirus spreads across the country and Joe Biden gains strength with wins in more key states.

Guests

Rick Berke, co-founder and executive editor of STAT, a media company focused on health, medicine and science. (@rickberke)

Toluse Olorunnipa, White House reporter for the Washington Post. (@ToluseO)

Charlotte Alter, TIME national correspondent covering the 2020 presidential election. Author of "The Ones We've been Waiting For: How a New Generation of Leaders Will Transform America." (@CharlotteAlter)

From The Reading List

The New York Times, "Trump Says Some Domestic Travel Could Be Curtailed" — "President Trump said on Thursday that he could restrict domestic travel to regions of the United States where the coronavirus becomes 'too hot.'

"Asked by a reporter in the Oval Office whether he was considering limits on travel inside the country to hard-hit states like Washington or California, Mr. Trump said the subject had not yet been discussed, before adding: 'Is it a possibility? Yes, if somebody gets a little bit out of control, if an area gets too hot.'

"He did not elaborate, except to say that a containment zone New York state had imposed around the city of New Rochelle was 'good.'

"'People know that they’re being watched,' he said of the New York measure."

The Guardian, "WHO declares coronavirus pandemic" — "The world is now in the grip of a coronavirus pandemic, the director general of the World Health Organization has said, as he expressed deep concern about 'alarming levels of inaction' in the fight against the spread of the disease.

"In the past two weeks, the number of cases outside China has increased 13-fold, said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and the number of affected countries has tripled. There are 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 people have lost their lives.

"'Thousands more are fighting for their lives in hospital,' Tedros said at a briefing in Geneva. 'In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the many cases, the many deaths and the number of affected countries climb even higher.

“'We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.'”

The Washington Post, "Sanders to remain in race despite another round of difficult losses to Biden" — "Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) signaled Wednesday that he plans to stay in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination despite a widening gap in the delegate count following former vice president Joe Biden’s strong showings in another round of nominating contests.

"At a news conference in Burlington, Vt., Sanders acknowledged the disappointing results but said that he looks forward to debating Biden one-on-one on Sunday and ticked off important issues he hopes they will discuss. On Tuesday, Biden prevailed in four states — Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Idaho — while Sanders was projected to win North Dakota. The race in Washington state has not been called.

"Biden and Sanders are scheduled to debate in Arizona ahead of Tuesday primaries there and in Florida, Illinois and Ohio. Georgia holds its primary a week later. Biden has shown particular strength in Southern states."