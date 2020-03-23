Long before coronavirus spread around the world, former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy was sounding the alarm about a different, quiet epidemic: loneliness. We’ll talk to him about why so many Americans are suffering from loneliness and what we can do to take better care of each other even as we’re asked to be physically apart. Guests Vivek Murthy, physician and former surgeon general of the United States. His forthcoming book, "Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World," will be released next month. (@vivek_murthy) Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR) Interview Highlights On why loneliness is an invisible epidemic in America “When I began my time as surgeon general, I started to recognize that many of the stories that I was hearing from people in small towns and big cities all across America were stories about addiction, about violence, about depression and anxiety. But behind them were threads of loneliness. And people wouldn't say to me, you know, ‘My name is Meghna. I'm struggling with loneliness’ But they would say things like this. They would say, ‘I feel like I have to deal with all of these problems by myself.' 'I feel like we're out there all alone and no one's looking out for us.' 'I feel like I'm invisible.’ And time after time, when I began to hear this, it struck me that there is a much deeper pattern here, a pattern that I began to see as loneliness. "And when I delved into the data, I began to see that this was not just me that was observing this, but that researchers who had been studying loneliness and using rigorous scales to assess the degree of loneliness that people were facing had found, in fact, that large percentages of our population, more than 20%, in fact, of the adult population in America admits to struggling with loneliness. That's more people than have diabetes in our country. That's more adults that smoke in the United States. And so that's when it dawned on me that there is something much, much bigger happening here than I had previously thought.”

On our very human need for human connection “We all need this and we've needed them for thousands of years. Now, it turns out when we were hunters and gatherers roaming the tundra in various parts of the world, we depended on each other. We depended on each other for protection from predators. We depended on each other for a stable food supply. You were better off sharing, pooling your food so that everyone could have a little bit each day then enduring the booms and busts of your food supply on your own. And it just turned out that we were better off together. "Now over thousands of years, that became baked into our nervous system, such that if we were separated from our tribe, it placed us in an automatic stress state because we knew we were separated from our tribe. We were at greater risk of either starving or being caught by a predator. And even though our circumstances have changed dramatically since those hunter-gatherer days, our body, our nervous systems, our biology, is very similar to what it was back then. And when we are separated from people, when we feel separated, regardless of how many people we have around us, we enter into a similar stress state. "Now I want to be clear about what this stress state actually does, because in the short term it can be beneficial. In the short term if I feel loneliness, it's like any other biological signals. It's like hunger or thirst. It's alerting me that something that's critical for my survival is missing. And in that case, I either go find food or water because I'm hungry, thirsty, or in the case of loneliness, I seek out greater social connection. The problem is when loneliness persists for a long period of time. And when it is chronic, then we enter into a chronic stress state. And that is what has dramatically consequential impacts on our health. Because in chronic stress, we also increase our levels of inflammation in the body, which damage tissues and blood vessels and increase our risk for heart disease and other chronic illnesses.”

On the long term social consequences of the coronavirus outbreak “What we haven't, I think, paid as much attention to is the social impact that this will have. And I think that unless we recognize that it is going to impact our social health that we are at risk of incurring a social recession. By which I mean an increase in loneliness and the health consequences thereof as people become more and more isolated from each other. "But I don't think it has to be that way. I think that if we recognize that we are at risk for a diminishing of our social ties. There are things we can do, I believe, to proactively strengthen social connection. We can, for example, make it a point to spend at least 15 minutes each day talking to or writing to someone we love. This is something that we often don't even do in our day to day life when there is no pandemic, you know, around us. But the consistency of doing that each and every day can be enormously helpful in making us and helping us feel more connected. "The second thing we can do is to focus on the quality of the time that we're spending with each other. We live in a world where distraction abounds, we can often be talking to a friend on a phone, but then also flipping through our e-mail and checking social media and watching the news on TV. We all have done that. I have done that, too. But what happens is in this effort to convince ourselves that we can multitask, which science tells us we actually cannot, we end up diluting the quality of our connections with each other. And we spend 30 minutes on the phone and realize that we barely remember what we said. Just focusing on the other person. Eliminating distraction when we're calling or videoconferencing or writing to someone else can be enormously impactful in terms of how it makes us feel and the quality of the overall interaction. " ... One of the things that I found in the writing of this book, to be a surprising but enormously helpful solution to loneliness, is service. It turns out that when we reach out and help someone else, that that not only enables us to connect with another human being, but it reminds us of our value and of our purpose in life. It turns out that giving and receiving both strengthen our social bonds. And in the time of COVID-19, that could mean checking on a neighbor. It could mean seeking advice. It could mean giving advice to a colleague who might be struggling to balance teleworking with caring for and homeschooling their kids. This is not easy, but this is a place where technology, if used right, can actually help us to fend off some of the social consequences of this pandemic. And can hopefully, if we do this right, maybe even give us a deeper appreciation for our relationships and leave us stronger than when we started.”

On how people can help their loved ones, colleagues and community “When we think about service, we often will think, 'OK, it's going out to an organization in my community and volunteering or volunteering in a soup kitchen.' And that is one form of service, for sure. But there are many other ways we can serve in our day to day life. We can look for a colleague at work who may be struggling and see if we can help them, either practically with a problem they're dealing with, or simply by listening and being fully present. We can look to other people in our life, in our family even, who might be having a hard time and we can just sit and listen to them and try to understand the difficulties that they may be having. In this time of loneliness, many people feel that they are struggling alone. And simply showing up — being present — is a lost art.”

