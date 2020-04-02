We look at how people are staying active at home and the psychological benefits of movement.

Guests

Judy Van Raalte, psychology professor and director of the Athletic Counseling program at Springfield College.

Sadie Kurzban, founder of '305 Fitness,' a group exercise class with a focus on high-intensity rhythmic cardio.

Dorey Scheimer, On Point producer. Barre3 instructor.

From The Reading List

Psychology Today: "Coronavirus? Keep Exercising Anyway" — "To be honest, I was going to write about something totally different today. But since we’re all cooped up for the foreseeable future and since our bodies (and minds) still need exercise, herewith some thoughts on how to get at least the minimum (30 minutes a day, five days a week) to keep from falling apart during this difficult time."

Vox: "The gym used to be my therapy. Here’s how that’s changed during social distancing." — "At one of the last classes I took at Barry’s Bootcamp before the fitness studio closed in response to the coronavirus, my instructor joked over the mic that he saw me more than he did his roommates. I had roped a gaggle of friends into going that morning, and at some point, each one (gently) ribbed my obsession."

Refinery29: "I Lost My Job As a Fitness Coach Because Of Coronavirus. Here’s What I’m Doing Now" — "COVID-19 has never been just a health crisis. Not long after the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China, stock market volatility began. As seemingly uncontrollable outbreaks sprang up across the globe and the World Health Organization labeled the disease a pandemic, events were canceled, public spaces were closed, schools were shuttered, and businesses of all kinds were banned from opening as the the term 'social distancing' entered the public consciousnesses in a matter of a couple short weeks."

The New York Times: "How We Use Our Bodies to Navigate a Pandemic" — "One day, before the coronavirus pandemic, a river of pedestrians — half manic, half clueless — was feeding onto the escalator at the West Fourth Street subway station during rush hour. Blocking the escalator entrance were people gazing at their phones. Once they finally stepped on, they planted themselves on the left. It was a mess."