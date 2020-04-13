Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright joins us to talk about her new book, "Hell and Other Destinations." She also shares her observations about the coronavirus pandemic and lessons we can take away from it about working together to solve global problems. Guests Madeleine Albright, former U.S. Secretary of State. Author of "Hell and Other Destinations: A 21st century memoir." (@madeleine) Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR) Interview Highlights We are in the midst of an international crisis. So what would you do if you were secretary of state right now? “If I had been secretary of state in earlier this year, we wouldn't, I think, be in this particular mess. I think that what has to happen is to make clear that in order to solve this issue, we need to work with other countries. Because the virus … knows no borders. And what we're doing is kind of acting as though this is just something about America. And ultimately it is the job of the secretary of state to create functional and useful relationships with other countries. And really to put ourselves into the other countries’ shoes as we hope that they put themselves into our shoes. So I think cooperation is what I would be trying to get.”

What is the role of diplomacy right now? “First of all, obviously, to have better contact with China. I think that is one of the issues that is at question at the moment. I also think in terms of if, in fact, what had been happening in the world had been followed, then to call the countries that were experiencing the crisis and trying to find out what they had been doing or were doing. So, for instance, Korea had really done a lot of testing and we know now had been very active. Or what went wrong in Italy. "And then obviously to offer help, because I do think we're going to need help. So I believe that diplomatic policy is built an awful lot on knowing the country that you're dealing with, but also the relationships. And it is unclear to me how they have evolved or when there have been meetings of groups, the G7 or the G20. How does the United States interact? And then obviously ... the relationship with the United Nations and the World Health Organization. So I think there are an awful lot of things that need to be done. And I do think that one of the issues that has to be looked at [is] how many people are at the State Department or in our embassies that are able to carry all this out.”

You've been inside the Situation Room when presidents and their advisers have to deal with world-shaking events. What is the advice that you would have given to a president as we saw a pandemic encroaching on the horizon? “I do teach and I teach a lot about decision-making and descriptions of what it's like in those rooms. And part of what makes the principals committee of the National Security Council operate is that different secretaries are free to present what they think, what their views are. And there sometimes are arguments. And in fact, what one wants is for disagreements to be aired and to try to figure out how one can present a common proposal to the president. But I think having disagreements is actually a very important part of a decision-making process. And being afraid to have disagreements is also a downer, frankly, and doesn't help in the decision-making. So I think had I been, I would have wanted to know where we were, what the capabilities of the United States are for dealing with it. “But I would have seen it as a national security issue. Because what has happened recently is that health issues have become national security issues, HIV/AIDS and Ebola. And an understanding that it takes working with other countries. And I would have advised that we are not showing off in terms of how much we know and what we're doing. But I would try to make you get the president and the others that would be making calls to really inquire about what had happened in the other countries and learn from their experiences. And then also — and I would hope that this would have happened — is that there would be a desire to not only share information, but to share equipment and various things that we're clear that we need. So I believe that diplomacy is about partnership. And so that is what I would have tried to expand on.”

Where would you say the United States is vulnerable right now? “I think that our strengths are our people, and our diversity and our economy. I think our vulnerabilities are that it is difficult to run a country of our size with the various issues that are complex and trying to get agreement on them. And then I think the vulnerabilities are basically the kind that are fixable. That's the part that my students, I think, really see our country as I do. Of one that has a great history and great potential. And so our vulnerabilities are only ones that we create ourselves by doubting, by forgetting our resiliency. "And by the way, I'm often asked if I'm an optimist or a pessimist. I'm an optimist who worries a lot. And so I am concerned that we're focusing too much on that we think — and I underline that — that our vulnerabilities are that we don't have walls, that there are too many people coming here, that there are countries trying to exploit us. Those are not our vulnerabilities. Our strengths are that we are the most powerful country in the world that can and should have very positive relations with other countries that benefit both them and us.”

