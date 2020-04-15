Could the coronavirus pandemic disrupt the food supply chain? We look at how food gets to your store and where the supply line is vulnerable.

Jackie Hendry, health care reporter at South Dakota Public Broadcasting. (@JackieHendrySD)

Michael Pollan, writer and journalist. Author of several books about food, including "The Omnivore’s Dilemma: A Natural History of Four Meals" and "In Defense of Food: An Eater’s Manifesto." (@michaelpollan)

Bob LaBonne Jr., president and CEO of LaBonne's Market. (@LaBonnes)

This map, courtesy of "Food flows between counties in the United States," shows America's food supply chain. The top map shows food flows between states and some cities. The bottom map shows food flows between counties. (Courtesy of Megan Konar / Environmental Research Letter)

Find the research letter "Food flows between counties in the United States" here.

South Dakota Public Broadcasting: "Smithfield Plant to Close Indefinitely After COVID-19 Outbreak"-- "Smithfield Foods is closing its Sioux Falls meatpacking plant indefinitely after hundreds of its employees contracted COVID-19. Over the weekend, Governor Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken asked the company to close the plant for at least two weeks."

Foreign Policy: "How to Stop a Looming Food Crisis" — "The coronavirus has focused the world’s attention on the woeful lack of ventilators, respiratory masks, and intensive care unit beds available in many countries. Far less attention has been paid to another pandemic-driven shortage lurking over the horizon: food."

New York Times: "U.S. Food Supply Chain Is Strained as Virus Spreads" — "The nation’s food supply chain is showing signs of strain, as increasing numbers of workers are falling ill with the coronavirus in meat processing plants, warehouses and grocery stores."

The American Prospect: "Coronavirus Has Broken America’s Food Supply" — "The coronavirus crisis has exposed some serious frailty in America’s supply chains. To this point, those deficiencies have been most glaring when it comes to medical supplies. The country remains unable to produce or otherwise procure a satisfactory quantity of N95 masks, testing swabs, and ventilators. Toilet paper, too, is famously in short supply."

NPR: "A Pound Of Flour To Go? Restaurants Are Selling Groceries Now" — "Thai food and toilet paper. Fish and chips and flour. A bistro box ... of local produce."

Washington Post: "The industry says we have enough food. Here’s why some store shelves are empty anyway." — "Tempers are getting short. Supplies of ground beef even shorter. People are looking into each other’s shopping carts. Is that guy really going to use all four cans of chickpeas? That’s a lot of emergency hummus."

Axios: "Stresses on food supply chains are causing empty supermarket shelves" — "While industry giants reassure shoppers there is enough food during the coronavirus pandemic, people continue to be met with empty supermarket shelves due to stresses on established supply chains, the Washington Post reports."

Reuters: "'Elbow to elbow:' North America meat plant workers fall ill, walk off jobs" — "At a Wayne Farms chicken processing plant in Alabama, workers recently had to pay the company 10 cents a day to buy masks to protect themselves from the new coronavirus, according to a meat inspector."