The battle of the president and the governors. When to reopen the economy. Tornadoes hit southern states. Our roundtable takes the week’s headlines and digs in.

Guests

Margaret Talev, politics and White House editor at Axios. (@margarettalev)

Steve Liesman, senior economics reporter for CNBC. (@steveliesman)

Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News. Host of Kaiser’s “What the Health?” podcast. (@jrovner)

From The Reading List

Axios: "Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index Week 5: Americans face the risks" — "Seven in 10 people now consider going to the grocery store a risky act — and a majority of Americans say they've started wearing masks outside their homes at least sometimes — in the latest installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index."

New York Times: "Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump Is Expected to Expand Contact Tracing to Help Reopen Economy" — "President Trump is expected to announce as soon as Thursday evening that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will hire hundreds of people to perform contact tracing as part of his push to allow the country to go back to work and school, a top government official said."

Axios: "Biden and Sanders work toward truce on big issues" — "Joe Biden isn’t about to become Bernie Sanders, but he’s signaling that there’s potential for more common ground on issues such as health care, student debt, climate change and more in the weeks ahead."

CNBC: "Here’s what to expect from initial jobless claims for the second week of April" — "CNBC’s Steve Liesman gives a preview to the latest weekly jobless claims data as a record number of Americans file during unemployment amid the coronavirus crisis."

CNBC: "Federal Reserve on coronavirus: Activity contracted sharply and abruptly" — "CNBC’s Steve Liesman reports the latest from the Federal Reserve’s ‘Beige Book’ report. He discusses what impact the Fed is seeing on the economy from coronavirus."

Kaiser Health News: "KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: How Will We Reopen The Economy?" — "President Donald Trump wants to reopen the country soon. But public health experts from across the ideological spectrum insist that won’t be safe until the country can dramatically ramp up testing and contact tracing stemming from those infected. Meanwhile, the political sparring among the president and members of Congress and the nation’s governors is not helping Americans understand what they should do in this grave public health crisis."

Kaiser Health News: "KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: Who Will Pay For COVID-19 Care?" — "In the absence of clear leadership from the federal government, states and private companies are pursuing their own plans to help Americans cope with the coronavirus pandemic. But while there are many examples of public and private officials working cooperatively, underlying political battles are also taking place, particularly when it comes to how to distribute funding already provided by Congress and funding that may be provided in the coming weeks and months."