Childhood and the coronavirus. We explore how this pandemic is changing childhood and how that might shape the practices, beliefs and behaviors of kids as they grow up.

Guests

Pauline Hodges, 90-year-old Dust Bowl survivor. Former educator.

Robin Gurwitch, professor in psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Duke University Medical Center and the Center for Child and Family Health. Expert in understanding and supporting children in the aftermath of trauma and disasters. (@DukePsychiatry)

Grace Lin, children’s book author and illustrator. Author of many books and picture books, including "Where the Mountain Meets the Moon," "The Ugly Vegetables" and "Mulan: Before the Sword." Host of the “Kids Ask Authors” podcast. (@pacylin)

Grace Lin's Book Recommendations For Kids

Picture Books

"Outside In" written by Deborah Underwood and illustrated by Cindy Derby

"When You Need Wings" written and illustrated by Lita Judge

"A Map into the World" by Kao Kalia Yang, Seo Kim

"Sunny" by Celia Krampien

"Each Kindness" written by Jacqueline Woodson, illustrated by E.B. Lewis

"Nya's Long Walk: A Step at a Time" by Linda Sue Park, illustrated by Brian Pinkney

"Ling and Ting" (early reader books) by Grace Lin

Middle Grade Novels

"The War that Saved my Life" by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley

"When the Stars Are Scattered" by Omar Mohamed and Victoria Jamieson (graphic novel)

"Sweep" by Jonathan Auxier

"Look Both Ways" by Jason Reynolds

"The Night Diary" by Veera Hiranandani

"A Long Walk to Water" by Linda Sue Park

"Where the Mountain Meets the Moon" by Grace Lin

"When the Sea Turned to Silver" by Grace Lin

Escape Books For Second Graders

"Inspector Flytrap" by Tom Angleberger, illustrated by Cece Bell (chapter book)

"Dragons and Marshmallows: Zoey and Sassafras" by Asia Citro, Janina Edwards

"The Water Horse" by Dick King-Smith

"Finn Family Moomintroll" by Tove Jansson

"What the Witch Left" by Ruth Chew

"Miss Mallard Mysteries" by Robert Quackenbush

From The Reading List

New York Times: "How to Keep Children’s Stress From Turning Into Trauma" — "Children may be processing the disruptions in their lives right now in ways the adults around them do not expect: acting out, regressing, retreating or even seeming surprisingly content. Parents need to know that all of this is normal, experts say, and there are some things we can do to help."

Los Angeles Times: "We need to prepare for the mental health effects of coronavirus on kids" — "Four-year-olds have play dates through closed windows, sliding their toy cars in unison on either side of the glass. A high school student worries about his mother going to work in a food-packing warehouse, at risk for contracting COVID-19."

The Atlantic: "The Kids Aren’t All Right" — "One of the lonely silver linings of the COVID-19 pandemic is that the disease doesn’t appear to be that bad for kids. Although children are certainly not immune, and a study of the outbreak in Wuhan indicates that infants are susceptible to severe complications, most healthy kids don’t seem to face a significant risk of death."

The Huffington Post: "How To Answer Your Kid’s Coronavirus Question, ‘When Will This Be Over?’" — "The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in fear, loss and anxiety for families around the world. But perhaps one of the most difficult effects of the crisis on children is the sense of uncertainty."

USA Today: "Parents fear for their children's mental health amid coronavirus pandemic" — "When Tamar Canady thinks about the upsides to the coronavirus pandemic, she thinks about how she and her 15-year-old daughter sleep in more these days."