We discuss the controversy surrounding the firing of Geoffrey Berman, former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. Plus, we also check in on the 2020 campaign, and break down the message from President Trump’s Tulsa rally this weekend.

Guests

Paula Reid, CBS News White House correspondent. (@PaulaReidCBS)

Jonathan Turley, professor of public interest law at George Washington University. He testified as a Republican witness in the House impeachment proceedings against President Trump. (@JonathanTurley)

Stuart Gerson, former Assistant Attorney General under President George H. W. Bush. Acting Attorney General of the United States during the early Clinton administration. Currently a member of the law firm Epstein Becker & Green. (@stuartmgerson)

Anthony Brooks, On Point's 2020 correspondent. WBUR senior political reporter. (@anthonygbrooks)

From The Reading List

Wall Street Journal: "Attorney General Barr, Known by Aides as ‘the Buffalo’, Scrutinized Over Firing of U.S. Attorney" — "Attorney General William Barr has earned a reputation for being so hard-charging within the Justice Department that even his close aides call him 'the Buffalo.'”

Washington Post: "Trump ousts Manhattan U.S. attorney who investigated president’s associates" — "Attorney General William P. Barr said Saturday that President Trump had fired the top federal prosecutor in New York, ending an unprecedented standoff between Barr and U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, who had resisted being removed from his post."

New York Times: "Who Can Fire a Court-Appointed U.S. Attorney? An Abrupt Legal Fight, Explained" — "The declaration by the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan on Friday night that he would stay in his job despite Attorney General William P. Barr’s attempt to fire him raised not just the mystery of what was behind Mr. Barr’s move, but also a legal question: Who has the authority to remove him?"

Washington Post: "In the crisis at Justice, impartial rule of law is on the line" — "Late Friday, Attorney General William P. Barr announced the removal of U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman."

NPR: "House Judiciary Chair Says Barr Should Be Impeached, But Won't Be" — "The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says he believes Attorney General William Barr should be impeached, but conceded on Sunday that any such effort would be futile in the Republican-controlled Senate."

National Law Journal: "'Something Stinks': What Lawyers Are Saying About Barr's Move to Oust Berman" — "The resignation of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman on Saturday capped a tumultuous 24-hour moment within the Justice Department."

Washington Post: "Opinion: A Friday night massacre that backfired" — "The Associated Press reports: 'The Justice Department moved abruptly Friday night to oust Geoffrey S. Berman.'"

The Atlantic: "Why Bill Barr Got Rid of Geoffrey Berman" — "Late Friday evening, Attorney General Bill Barr claimed that the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York had resigned, and announced his replacement on an interim basis by the current U.S. attorney for New Jersey—a man who served as Chris Christie’s defense attorney in the Bridgegate scandal and who seems ill-equipped to handle the Manhattan caseload."

Associated Press: "Trump comeback rally features empty seats, staff infections" — "President Donald Trump launched his comeback rally Saturday by defining the upcoming election as a stark choice between national heritage and left-wing radicalism."

New York Times: "Trump Seeks a Cultural Safe Space Amid a Deadly Pandemic" — "The difference between a rally for Joe Biden and one for President Trump starts with the attire."

Bloomberg: "Trump’s Tulsa Rally Adds to Week of Warning Signs for Campaign" — "Donald Trump’s first campaign rally since coronavirus swept the U.S. will be remembered more for what the president would rather forget, as his attempt to reset his re-election bid drew a disappointing crowd in a safe state."

New York Times: "TikTok Teens and K-Pop Stans Say They Sank Trump Rally" — "President Trump’s campaign promised huge crowds at his rally in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, but it failed to deliver."