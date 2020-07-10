The weekly news roundup is here. We discuss the COVID-19 surge, the presidential push to reopen schools, the limit to student visas and more.

Guests

Betsy Woodruff Swan, national correspondent for Politico. (@woodruffbets)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Verónica Zaragovia, health care reporter for WLRN. (@verozaragovia)

Kat Stafford, national race and ethnicity reporter for the Associated Press. (@kat_stafford)

From The Reading List

Associated Press: "AMERICA DISRUPTED: Troubles cleave a nation, and a city" — "It was difficult to celebrate America in Saginaw this year. The deadly coronavirus had torn through the county. Unemployment had surged five-fold."

The Guardian: "Trump's Mount Rushmore speech was a grim preview of his re-election strategy" — "Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump’s Independence Day address at Mount Rushmore was not overflowing with the spirit of national unity."

Washington Post: "Trump who? Senate GOP candidates in tight races avoid any mention of the president in campaign ads." — "In his most recent television ad, Colorado’s Cory Gardner cheerfully touts an outdoor conservation bill he recently wrote."

NPR: "Russia Denies Allegations It Paid Militants To Kill U.S. Troops As 'Nonsense'" — "'Fake.' 'Nonsense.' 'Lies.' The Kremlin reacted the same way the White House did to news reports that U.S. intelligence had allegedly found Russia offered bounties on American troops in Afghanistan."

WLRN: "Coronavirus FAQ: Should I Wear A Mask To Walk Outside? What Mask Is Best? Is Visiting People Safe?" — "In the past two weeks, there have been higher and higher numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida."

Associated Press: "Movement for Black Lives seeks sweeping legislative changes" — "Proposed federal legislation that would radically transform the nation’s criminal justice system through such changes as eliminating agencies like the Drug Enforcement Administration and the use of surveillance technology was unveiled Tuesday by the Movement for Black Lives."

New York Times: "Tammy Duckworth Confronts Nativist Smears From Tucker Carlson" — "Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, a Thai-American Democrat who lost both of her legs fighting in the Iraq war and is now a potential vice-presidential nominee, was targeted with nativist smears for the second night in a row on Tuesday by Fox News’s Tucker Carlson."

CBS News: "California, Florida and Texas report highest daily coronavirus death tolls" — "The coronavirus crisis nationwide is not only deepening, it is growing more deadly. The country's three biggest states — California, Florida and Texas — are reporting their largest single-day death tolls since the pandemic began."

CNN: "Republican National Convention will test Jacksonville attendees daily for coronavirus" — "The Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, will feature daily coronavirus testing for those attending the event, which will be centered on President Donald Trump accepting the Republican nomination at a 15,000-person arena."

New York Times: "Trump Visa Rules Seen as Way to Pressure Colleges on Reopening" — "A directive by the Trump administration that would strip international college students of their U.S. visas if their coursework was entirely online prompted widespread confusion on Tuesday as students scrambled to clarify their statuses and universities reassessed their fall reopening policies amid the coronavirus pandemic."