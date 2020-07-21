In 2009, a DHS report predicted that the recession coupled with the nation’s first Black president could give rise to a surge in right-wing domestic terrorism. Political backlash ensued, and the intelligence unit disbanded. Now, over a decade later, the report’s author is still ringing alarm bells. We share his story.

Daryl Johnson, former senior domestic terrorism analyst at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Owner of DT Analytics, a consulting firm for law enforcement that analyzes domestic terrorist activity. Author of "Hateland: A Long, Hard Look at America’s Extremist Heart" and "Right-Wing Resurgence: How a Domestic Terrorist Threat is Being Ignored." (@DTAnalytics)

Det. Sgt. Heather Taylor, president of the Ethical Society of Police, which represents many black officers in the St. Louis region. Night watch Homicide Sergeant with the St. Louis Metro Police Department. (@HthrTylr)

Rep. Norma Torres, Democratic Representative for California's 35th congressional district. Last month, she and 27 lawmakers requested that the Department of Justice release the full contents of a 2006 FBI report titled “White Supremacist Infiltration of Law Enforcement." (@NormaJTorres)

Excerpt from the 2009 Department of Homeland Security report on the resurgence of right-wing extremist activity in the U.S., authored by Daryl Johnson.

