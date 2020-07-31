The U.S. COVID death toll rises above 150,000. Congress debates another round of stimulus funding. Congressman John Lewis is laid to rest. It’s all in our week in review.

Guests

Julie Pace, Washington bureau chief for the Associated Press. (@jpaceDC)

Betsy Woodruff Swan, national correspondent for Politico. (@woodruffbets)

Hayes Brown, co-host and producer of the podcast "News O'Clock." (@HayesBrown)

From The Reading List

Washington Post: "Live updates: Millions to lose financial lifeline as Senate adjourns without reaching deal on coronavirus aid" — "Roughly 30 million Americans will see their incomes plunge dramatically on Friday, worsening a coronavirus-induced recession that has already led to the steepest drop in economic output on record."

New York Times: "‘Nobody Likes Me,’ Trump Complains, Renewing Defense of Dubious Science" — "President Trump devolved into self-pity during a White House coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, lamenting that his approval ratings were lower than those of two top government medical experts."

Associated Press: "Trump administration won’t accept new DACA applications" — "The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will reject new applications and shorten renewal periods for an Obama-era program that shields young people from deportation, taking a defiant stance after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to let it be scrapped completely."

New York Times: "A Collapse That Wiped Out 5 Years of Growth, With No Bounce in Sight" — "The coronavirus pandemic’s toll on the nation’s economy became emphatically clearer Thursday as the government detailed the most devastating three-month collapse on record, which wiped away nearly five years of growth."

Washington Post: "Coronavirus relief talks hit impasse on Capitol Hill" — "Negotiations on a new coronavirus relief bill hit an impasse on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, leaving no clear path forward even as millions of Americans face a sudden drop in unemployment benefits, and the economy teeters on the brink."

NPR: "4 Key Takeaways From Washington's Big Tech Hearing On 'Monopoly Power'" — "Four Big Tech CEOs spent Wednesday being grilled — virtually — by House lawmakers, creating a first-ever spectacle that was by turns revealing and, inevitably, awkward."

New York Times: "Together, You Can Redeem the Soul of Our Nation" — "While my time here has now come to an end, I want you to know that in the last days and hours of my life you inspired me."

Watch: C-SPAN: "Attorney General Barr Testifies on Justice Department Mission and Programs" — "Lawmakers questioned the attorney general on a range of issues including involvement in the Roger Stone and Michael Flynn cases, police reform and federal law enforcement actions toward protesters."

Politico: "Running-mate rundown: Tracking Joe Biden's VP pick" — "After eight years as Barack Obama’s No. 2, Joe Biden knows a thing or two about what it takes to succeed as vice president. Now it’s his turn to decide on a running mate."

Associated Press: "Former GOP presidential hopeful Herman Cain dies of COVID-19" — "Herman Cain, former Republican presidential candidate and former CEO of a major pizza chain who went on to become an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, died Thursday of complications from the coronavirus. He was 74."

The Oregonian: "Portland protests draw thousands Thursday, after state troopers start duty at federal courthouse" — "Oregon troopers arrived Thursday at the downtown Portland federal courthouse, the scene of nightly clashes between federal officers and protesters."