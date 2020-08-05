COVID-19 is surging all over the globe again – even in countries that seemed to achieve the “new normal.” We discuss the current state of the pandemic.

Bill Hanage, associate professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Luis Hernandez, host of "Sundial" on WLRN since 2017. WLRN afternoon anchor on "All Things Considered."

Sylvia Poggioli, senior European correspondent for NPR.

CNN: "America's Covid response is flawed. But even the gold standard nations are seeing big outbreaks" — "The United States has been widely criticized for its approach to the coronavirus pandemic, and the lack of strict nationwide measures to contain the outbreak is reflected in the highest number of cases and deaths in the world."

NPR: "As COVID-19 Numbers Improve, Florida Considers Nursing Home Visits" — "Officials in Florida say cases of the coronavirus are continuing to decline, an indication that efforts to halt the spread of the disease are working."

NBC News: "In Italy, doctors beat back the coronavirus and are now preparing for a second wave" — "At the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, hospitals and crematoriums in the country’s hardest-hit region were overrun and obituaries filled 10 pages of one local newspaper."

New York Times: "How Italy Turned Around Its Coronavirus Calamity" — "When the coronavirus erupted in the West, Italy was the nightmarish epicenter, a place to avoid at all costs and a shorthand in the United States and much of Europe for uncontrolled contagion."

The Guardian: "Global report: Covid risks 'generational catastrophe' warns UN; Latin America exceeds 5m cases" — "The United Nations has warned of a 'generational catastrophe' because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on education, as Latin America surpassed five million Covid-19 cases – or nearly 30% of global infections."

Los Angeles Times: "Around the world, countries thought to have contained the coronavirus face new waves of infection" — " In Australia, soldiers go door to door to find out who’s broken quarantine in Melbourne, which is back under lockdown a second time."