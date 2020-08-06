While the Biden wing of the Democratic party bets on centrism, progressives keep scoring wins. We take a look at a party marching in two directions toward November.

Guests

Kimberly Atkins, senior opinion writer for the Boston Globe. (@KimberlyEAtkins)

Cori Bush, Democratic candidate for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District. (@CoriBush)

Paul Begala, Democratic political strategist. Professor of public policy at Georgetown University. Author of "You’re Fired: The Perfect Guide to Beating Donald Trump." (@PaulBegala)

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Democratic congresswoman representing Michigan's 13th Congressional District. (@RashidaTlaib)

From The Reading List

Excerpt from "You're Fired" by Paul Begala

New York Times: "Cori Bush Defeats William Lacy Clay in a Show of Progressive Might" — "Cori Bush, a progressive activist and a leader of the swelling protest movement for racial justice, toppled Representative William Lacy Clay Jr. of Missouri in a Democratic primary on Tuesday, notching the latest in a stunning string of upsets against the party establishment."

Washington Post: "The Daily 202: Clay’s defeat reflects leftward lurch and generational change inside Democratic Party" — "Black Lives Matter activist Cori Bush lost by 20 points two years ago in her primary challenge against Rep. William Lacy Clay (D-Mo.). With higher turnout, despite the novel coronavirus, Bush beat Clay in a rematch on Tuesday by three points."

New York Times: "Progressive Victories Signal Staying Power for the Movement" — "When Bernie Sanders lost to Joseph R. Biden Jr., the left mourned what could have been, worried that it had faltered at a once-in-a-generation crossroads for the Democratic Party."

Al Jazeera: "US elections: Progressive Democrats Tlaib and Bush win primaries" — "Progressive Democratic candidates for the House of Representatives scored victories in primary elections in the United States on Tuesday."

Politico: "‘We have to get rid of Trump’: Pro-Bernie group launches effort to boost Biden" — "A left-wing organization that once described the former veep’s record as 'abysmal' is asking swing state progressives to bite the bullet and support the Democratic nominee."

Wall Street Journal: "House Progressive ‘Squad’ Member Tlaib Beats Michigan Challenger" — "The staying power of 'the squad,' the firebrand progressives who swept into the House two years ago, cleared its biggest hurdle, with Michigan Democrats renominating Rep. Rashida Tlaib for Congress."

Axios: "Why Biden's VP pick matters to Team Trump" — "After pausing their multimillion-dollar advertising campaign to review their strategy, the Trump campaign plans to launch new ads on Monday depicting Joe Biden as a puppet 'controlled by the radical left,' according to two senior campaign officials."

Politico: "Could These Evangelical Democrats Change the Party?" — "They’re horrified by Trump and hope to pull their fellow Christians away from the GOP, but also need to sway a very secular party."