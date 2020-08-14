Kamala Harris on the Democratic presidential ticket. Congress stalled over stimulus package negotiations. All that and more in our weekly news roundup.

Guests

Molly Ball, national political correspondent for TIME. Author of "Pelosi." (@mollyesque)

Monica Alba, political reporter for NBC News. (@albamonica)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

From The Reading List

Election 2020

TIME: "This Year’s Primaries Were a Mess. Here's What Needs to Happen for November to Be Better" — "Pennsylvania’s primary elections on June 2 weren’t a disaster, but they didn’t go off without a hitch, either."

Meet the Press Blog: "Trump plans counter-programming in battleground states during Democratic convention" — "President Donald Trump is expected to hit the road next week as counter-programming to the Democratic National Convention, traveling to several battleground states in an effort to generate competing coverage, according to two officials involved in the planning."

Biden-Harris Ticket

TIME: "What Kamala Harris Means For Joe Biden's Campaign—and the Democratic Party's Future" — "In selecting Kamala Harris as his running mate, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden did more than make history by putting the first Black woman and first Asian-American on a major national ticket."

NBC News: "Republicans fret over Trump team's reaction to Harris pick" — "Just one day after Kamala Harris was named the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Trump campaign advisers and allies are expressing concern that the GOP’s initial fumbling response to her selection signals there is no clear strategy to define the historic pick in the weeks ahead, according to several people involved in the discussions."

Economy

The Hill: "Senate leaves until September without coronavirus relief deal" — "The Senate left Washington, D.C., on Thursday until September - the latest sign that a deal on a fifth coronavirus relief package is, at least, weeks away."

Yahoo Money: "Coronavirus stimulus: Extra $400 in weekly unemployment turns into $300 and remains delayed" — "While President Donald Trump’s memorandum on unemployment benefits promised an additional $400 a week to jobless Americans, they likely will get only $300."

Forbes: "As Stimulus Talks Stalemate, New Report Finds 40 Million Americans Could Be At Risk Of Eviction" — "Up to 40 million Americans could be at risk of eviction by the end of the year if a new coronavirus recovery package isn’t passed, according to an Aspen Institute paper published Friday, which comes as talks between Democrats and Republicans broke down and federal, state and local eviction moratoriums are rapidly expiring."

CNET: "Trump's COVID-19 relief: Closer look at payroll tax, student loans, $400 unemployment" — "President Donald Trump's COVID-19 relief executive actions from last weekend, covering halting evictions, pausing payroll taxes and giving unemployed people more money to live on, still pose the question, what can they really accomplish?"

Wall Street Journal: "Coronavirus-Hit State Budgets Create a Drag on U.S. Recovery" — "Spending cuts by state and local governments grappling with the coronavirus pandemic pose a headwind to the U.S. economic recovery as lawmakers consider how much federal aid to provide."

Coronavirus

CNN: "The CDC issues a dire warning for the fall if coronavirus measures are not followed" — "A top federal health official is issuing a dire warning: Follow recommended coronavirus measures or risk having the worst fall in US public health history."

Buzzfeed News: "Coronavirus Testing Is Declining In Texas And Florida Just As Schools Are About To Reopen" — "Coronavirus testing in Texas and Florida has taken a nosedive since the middle of July. Epidemiologists worry that this shift means the states are flying in the dark just as their surveillance systems are urgently needed to detect any uptick in COVID-19 cases caused by school reopenings."

NPR: "COVID-19 Death Rate For Black Americans Twice That For Whites, New Report Says" — "Black Americans are becoming infected with the coronavirus at a rate three times that of whites and they are twice as likely to die from COVID-19, according to a new report from the National Urban League, based partly on data from Johns Hopkins University."