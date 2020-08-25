The GOP will not roll out a new party platform ahead of the 2020 presidential race, instead opting to declare fealty to President Trump’s agenda. So, what does the Republican Party stand for now?

From The Reading List

The Republican Party's resolution regarding its 2020 platform

Excerpt from "American Carnage," by Tim Alberta

Copyright © 2019 by Tim Alberta. Published with permission from Harper Books and HarperCollins Publishers.

Politico: "The Grand Old Meltdown: What happens when a party gives up on ideas?"— "Earlier this month, while speaking via Zoom to a promising group of politically inclined high school students, I was met with an abrupt line of inquiry. 'I’m sorry, but I still don’t understand,' said one young man, his pitch a blend of curiosity and exasperation. 'What do Republicans believe? What does it mean to be a Republican?'"

Business Insider: "Republicans will not adopt a new platform at this week's convention and will instead pledge to 'enthusiastically' support Trump" — "The Republican Party in a statement said it will not be announcing a new platform of policies to voters at this year's Republican National Convention, but will instead pledge to "enthusiastically" support President Donald Trump."

The New York Times: "For Conservatives to Have Any Hope, Trump Has to Lose" — "'You’re a traitor to the cause.' In one form or another, that’s the charge most often made against so-called Never Trumpers, a group of which I consider myself an early and unofficial co-founder. The well-being of both the Republican Party and conservatism, according to this line of thinking, requires supporting Donald Trump. To be against him is to be an apostate."

The Atlantic: "I’ve Witnessed the Decline of the Republican Party" — "I have been immersed in national politics in Washington for five decades. Over my time here, as an academic, a congressional staffer, a think tanker, and a commentator and public figure, I have gotten to know and worked with a wide range of key actors in politics and policy. I have seen up close the changes in our politics and culture. Nothing has been more striking or significant than the transformation of the Republican Party, from a moderately conservative party to a very conservative party to something else entirely."

The Wall Street Journal: "The Normalcy Of Trump's Republican Party" — "As the Republicans assemble — at least virtually — in their 42nd quadrennial national convention, in an unbroken chain that goes back to 1856, observers will ask ominous questions about their party’s future. Does Donald Trump represent a sharp break in its nature and character? Will the party ever return to normal? Will Trump lead the party to disastrous national defeat?"

CNN: "The Republican Party has a tough choice to make" — "With few primary season challengers and strong support from his base, President Donald Trump easily emerged as the Republican Party's presidential nominee. As delegates prepare for their convention, where Trump will be formally nominated, CNN Opinion asked 11 contributors from across the Republican spectrum to weigh in on their visions for the future of the party."