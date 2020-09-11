The 2020 campaign heats up. The Senate takes up a pared down COVID-19 relief bill. And evidence that the president knew the threat of the coronavirus in February. All that and more in our week in review.

Guests

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Monica Alba, political reporter for NBC News. (@albamonica)

Kimberly Atkins, senior opinion writer for the Boston Globe. (@KimberlyEAtkins)

From The Reading List

Washington Post: "Woodward book: Trump says he knew coronavirus was ‘deadly’ and worse than the flu while intentionally misleading Americans" — "President Trump’s head popped up during his top-secret intelligence briefing in the Oval Office on Jan. 28 when the discussion turned to the coronavirus outbreak in China."

NBC News: "Trump spurns traditional debate prep with first faceoff less than 3 weeks away" — "President Donald Trump has not held a single mock debate session, and has no plans to stage a formal practice round, as he readies for his first faceoff with Joe Biden in less than three weeks, according to multiple people familiar with the discussions."

New York Times: "Justice Dept. Intervenes to Help Trump in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Lawsuit" — "The Justice Department moved on Tuesday to replace President Trump’s private legal team with government lawyers to defend him against a defamation lawsuit by the author E. Jean Carroll, who has accused him of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s."

NBC News: "Biden and Trump put different visions on vivid display back on the campaign trail" — "Joe Biden and Donald Trump traveled to some of the same battleground states this week at nearly the same time, but they campaigned as if they were running in different elections."

New York Times: "10 Dead in California as Wildfires Spread on West Coast" — "As wildfires raged up and down the West Coast on Thursday, officials in Oregon said that one of the most destructive fires, which incinerated whole neighborhoods in two towns, may have been deliberately set."

NPR: "Why Are So Many Americans Hesitant To Get A COVID-19 Vaccine?" — "As trials continue for a coronavirus vaccine, some of the world's biggest drug companies have come together in an unusual way."

Yahoo News: "Biden loses his Florida lead as Latino voters shift to Trump" — "The sun may be setting on Democrats' hopes of picking up Florida."

Politico: "Emails show HHS official trying to muzzle Fauci" — "A Trump administration appointee at the Department of Health and Human Services is trying to prevent Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, from speaking about the risks that coronavirus poses to children."