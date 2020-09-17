What we can learn from Dwight Eisenhower's life and leadership.

Susan Eisenhower, policy strategist and lecturer. Author of “How Ike Led." (@eisenhowergroup)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Excerpt from "How Ike Led" by Susan Eisenhower

Dallas Morning News: "Susan Eisenhower: My grandfather led by building trust among troops and, later, the public" — "In times of crisis the nation’s capacity to produce leaders of integrity has always been assumed. They rise up from among us when the nation needs them the most."

NPR: "For 'Ike,' A Monument Unlike Any Other: Eisenhower Memorial Is Dedicated In D.C." — "Dwight David Eisenhower was one of the towering figures of the 20th century: A five-star general, he led the D-Day invasion and helped defeat the Nazis. A two-term president, he brought stability to postwar America."

New York Times: "Eisenhower Memorial, Delayed by Design Disputes, Opens This Week" — "At a time when statues and memorials are being taken down or reconsidered across the United States, a new one is going up in the nation’s capital that could shape the roiling debate over how the country chooses icons to honor."

National Review: "I Like Susan (Eisenhower)" — "The Eisenhowers, Dwight and Mamie, had two children, one of whom died at three."

The Guardian: "Frank Gehry on his memorial to Eisenhower: ‘His accomplishments bring tears to my eyes’" — "It is 'ugly and offensive to the eye' and 'injurious to public morals.' It is 'a hollow temple, not a hallowed one.'"