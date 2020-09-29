A Kentucky state police report contradicts the Kentucky Attorney General, and police bodycam footage shows officers potentially violating investigation procedures. New details are raising more questions about power, propaganda and what justice might look like for Breonna Taylor.

Guests

Errin Haines, editor-at-large for The 19th, a nonprofit news organization reporting at the intersection of gender, politics and policy. She interviewed Breonna Taylor’s mother and sister in May. (@emarvelous)

Keisha Blain, associate professor of history at the University of Pittsburgh. President of the African American Intellectual History Society. Author of "To Turn the Whole World Over" and "Set the World on Fire." (@keishablain)

Darcy Costello, metro government reporter for the Louisville Courier-Journal. (@dctello)

From The Reading List

The Conversation: "A short history of black women and police violence" — "Just after midnight on March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor, an EMT in Louisville, Kentucky, was shot and killed by police officers who raided her home. The officers had entered her home without warning as part of a drug raid."

WFPL: "A Tumultuous Weekend Ends With Relative Calm Sunday" — "A weekend of dramatic standoffs between protesters and police ended in relative calm Sunday night."

CBS News: "Newly published video in Breonna Taylor case appears to show possible violation of police policy" — "Newly released video of the immediate aftermath of the police raid that killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville appears to show a possible violation of police policy after the shooting. Other evidence also shows that the one shot fired by Taylor's boyfriend may not have hit an officer, as the Kentucky attorney general claims."

TIME: "Why Are Black Women and Girls Still an Afterthought in Our Outrage Over Police Violence?" — "Breonna Taylor was an essential worker. An EMT with aspirations to be a nurse, she was one of the people whose daily labor of keeping people safe we have come to value anew in the age of COVID-19."

The Guardian: "Black women will fight another day. Not just for Breonna Taylor, but for ourselves" — "For more than 100 days, Black women have mourned the tragic murder of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman killed in her home by the Louisville metro police department."

Vox: "'Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor': The power and the peril of a catchphrase" — "After all-too-common acts of police brutality against Black women, the hashtag #SayHerName” now peppers social media timelines. The phrase, codified in 2014 through Kimberlé Crenshaw’s Say Her Name campaign, serves as a long-standing reminder that Black women are often erased as victims of police violence."

The Courier-Journal: "This Louisville activist is using the power of the pen to demand action for Breonna Taylor" — "Hannah Drake stands on the steps of City Hall, microphone in hand. Inside, the Louisville Metro Council has just voted unanimously to pass Breonna's Law, an ordinance banning police use of no-knock search warrants."

New Yorker: "The Empty Facts of the Breonna Taylor Decision" — "Those seeking justice for Breonna Taylor’s death were denied it on Wednesday, when a Kentucky grand jury refused to charge any of the officers who shot at her with murder or manslaughter."