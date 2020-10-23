Days before the end of voting — COVID infections are climbing. What are the campaigns focusing on, and what does that tell us about their vision for the future?

Guests

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News. Host of Kaiser’s “What the Health?” podcast. (@jrovner)

Lisa Lerer, New York Times reporter who covers campaigns, elections and political power. She writes the “On Politics With Lisa Lerer” newsletter. (@LLerer)

From The Reading List

New York Times: "What We Know About the Election From Early Voting" — "As loyal readers of this newsletter know, I have a doomscrolling problem. My bad-news bingeing often kicks in late at night, just in time to cannibalize good sleep with the blue light of disaster."

CBS News: "Final presidential debate: Fact checking Trump and Biden" — "In their second and final debate President Trump and Joe Biden argued about handling COVID-19 and reopening the country, the economy and immigration, among other topics."

Kaiser Health News: "Biden’s Big Health Agenda Won’t Be Easy to Achieve" — "If Joe Biden wins the presidency in November, health is likely to play a high-profile role in his agenda. Just probably not in the way he or anyone else might have predicted."

New York Times: "Why Things Are Different This Time" — "By all the measures that political strategists, pundits and operatives use to forecast elections, Mr. Biden should be heading toward victory on election night."

Washington Post: "Senate Republicans fume as Mnuchin gives ground to Pelosi in search of deal" — "Senate Republicans are growing increasingly frustrated with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as he makes what they see as unacceptable compromises in his quest for a stimulus deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, multiple people familiar with the talks said Thursday."

New York Times: "Can Trump Win? Yes. But the Path Is Narrow and Difficult." — "President Trump’s victory in 2016 is remembered for defying polls and stunning Democrats. But in many ways, it was not a surprise."