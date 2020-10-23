On Point
Support the news
Week In The News
Week In The News: Final Campaign Stretch As COVID-19 Infections Climb47:06Play
Days before the end of voting — COVID infections are climbing. What are the campaigns focusing on, and what does that tell us about their vision for the future?
Guests
Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)
Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News. Host of Kaiser’s “What the Health?” podcast. (@jrovner)
Lisa Lerer, New York Times reporter who covers campaigns, elections and political power. She writes the “On Politics With Lisa Lerer” newsletter. (@LLerer)
From The Reading List
New York Times: "What We Know About the Election From Early Voting" — "As loyal readers of this newsletter know, I have a doomscrolling problem. My bad-news bingeing often kicks in late at night, just in time to cannibalize good sleep with the blue light of disaster."
CBS News: "Final presidential debate: Fact checking Trump and Biden" — "In their second and final debate President Trump and Joe Biden argued about handling COVID-19 and reopening the country, the economy and immigration, among other topics."
Kaiser Health News: "Biden’s Big Health Agenda Won’t Be Easy to Achieve" — "If Joe Biden wins the presidency in November, health is likely to play a high-profile role in his agenda. Just probably not in the way he or anyone else might have predicted."
New York Times: "Why Things Are Different This Time" — "By all the measures that political strategists, pundits and operatives use to forecast elections, Mr. Biden should be heading toward victory on election night."
Washington Post: "Senate Republicans fume as Mnuchin gives ground to Pelosi in search of deal" — "Senate Republicans are growing increasingly frustrated with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as he makes what they see as unacceptable compromises in his quest for a stimulus deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, multiple people familiar with the talks said Thursday."
New York Times: "Can Trump Win? Yes. But the Path Is Narrow and Difficult." — "President Trump’s victory in 2016 is remembered for defying polls and stunning Democrats. But in many ways, it was not a surprise."
This program aired on October 23, 2020.
Related:
- Analysis: In A Controlled Debate, Trump And Biden Lay Out Different Views On Pandemic, Health Care, Race Relations
- FDA Approves First COVID-19 Drug: Antiviral Remdesivir
- Amy Coney Barrett Moves A Step Closer To Confirmation After Judiciary Committee Vote
- Wisconsin Opens A Field Hospital At State Fair Grounds As Coronavirus Cases Spike
Grace Tatter Associate Producer, On Point
Grace Tatter is an associate producer for On Point.
Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.
Support the news