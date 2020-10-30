Campaigns make their last stand. The Supreme Court weighs in on ballot deadlines. Coronavirus numbers skyrocket. We make sense of the week's news.

Molly Ball, national political correspondent for TIME. Author of "Pelosi." (@mollyesque)

Molly Beck, politics and state government reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. (@MollyBeck)

Richard Hasen, professor of law and political science at the University of California, Irvine. Author of "Election Meltdown." (@rickhasen)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

NPR: "Wisconsin's Ballot Extension Plan Blocked By U.S. Supreme Court" — "A late-night ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court last night is offering a window into how the court might rule over a contested outcome on Election Day if that happens."

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: "Evers asks Supreme Court to expedite lawsuit over capacity limits for bars, restaurants" — "Attorneys representing Gov. Tony Evers are asking the state Supreme Court to expedite a lawsuit challenging the governor's order limiting customers in bars and restaurants in the hopes the court will restore the rules as the state faces surges of new cases."

TIME: "Donald Trump’s Last Stand" — "The President’s voice starts out a little raspy, but before long he’s in full roar. 'We’re going to have a big victory, and that will be the end of it,' Donald Trump says. 'Because you know what? One more defeat and they’re going to accept it.'"

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: "Donald Trump hits western Wisconsin hoping to recapture 2016 support" — "At an outdoor rally at a race track, President Donald Trump declared Tuesday he was protecting America from "a left-wing mob" and predicted talk of the coronavirus pandemic would stop the day after next week's election."

New York Times: "Supreme Court Allows Longer Deadlines for Absentee Ballots in Pennsylvania and North Carolina" — "In a pair of decisions welcomed by Democrats, the Supreme Court on Wednesday let election officials in two key battleground states, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, accept absentee ballots for several days after Election Day."

TIME: "Why Fears of Post-Election Chaos Are Overblown" — "Representative Mark Pocan spends a lot of time lately trying to talk his constituents off the ledge. They’re terrified President Trump is somehow going to steal the election, says Pocan, a liberal Democrat from Madison, Wis."

Washington Post: "In closing days, Trump and Biden push opposing pandemic strategies" — "President Trump pushed ahead Wednesday with a strategy for the closing days of the campaign that minimizes the threat from the coronavirus pandemic, misstates his record in confronting it and mocks Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s caution in campaigning amid a disease that has killed more than 225,000 Americans."