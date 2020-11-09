Election 2020 has a winner. So what did we learn? We look at the long-term impact of the 2020 presidential election, and what America can do to heal.

Guests

Danielle Allen, political philosopher. Professor and director of the Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics at Harvard University. (@dsallentess)

Ret. Col. Larry Wilkerson, former chief of staff to Secretary of State Colin Powell (2002-2005). Served 31 years in the U.S. Army. Adjunct professor of government and public policy at the College of William & Mary.

Michael Kruse, senior staff writer at POLITICO. (@michaelkruse)

From The Reading List

Washington Post: "The results of our national election may tell a story of division. Ballot measures tell a different tale." — "The results of our national election may tell a story of division, but state ballot propositions tell a different tale. They show Americans agreeing about significant priorities, including a fundamental remaking of our justice system. There is much to be grateful for here, and something to build on."

POLITICO: "How Misfortune—and Stunning Luck—Brought Joe Biden to the Presidency" — "It’s been barely more than eight months since Joe Biden’s presidential campaign looked all but done."

New York Times: "As Trump Refuses to Concede, G.O.P. Remains Divided" — "White House advisers have warned President Trump of his narrow chances in any legal fight. The Biden team turned its focus to the transition. And world leaders offered their congratulations to the president-elect."

POLITICO: "Donald Trump Confronts a New Label: Loser" — "I win, I win, I always win. In the end I always win,” Donald Trump once said."

Reuters: "Biden campaign urges federal agency to approve official transition" — "President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign on Sunday urged the Trump political appointee who heads the U.S. General Services Administration to approve an official transition of power despite President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede."

The Guardian: "Don't underestimate the threat to American democracy at this moment" — "In the early morning hours after election day, the president of the United States showed his authoritarian ambitions. He launched an attack on our democratic system at a moment when it is at its most fragile in recent memory."