Nine months. 13 million cases. More than 260,000 deaths. How are health care workers doing? We talk with nurses about what they've seen, and how they've endured.

Guests

Juan Anchondo, medical-surgical floor nurse at the Las Palmas Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. During the pandemic, he’s taken care of COVID-19 patients and has been floated to the COVID floor every two weeks.

Mary Jo Kelly, critical care clinical nurse specialist at the University of Washington Medical Center — Northwest Campus. (@UWMedicine)

Ellen Arigorat, clinical nurse informaticist at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. She was redeployed to go back to bedside in April and May.

Also Featured

Adam Hohman, a North Dakota-based nurse practitioner who works in rural Minnesota.

Nina Geiss, nursing assistant in Orange County, New York.

From The Reading List

