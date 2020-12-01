On Point On Point

Support the news

Dear On Point:

Radio Diary: On The Frontlines08:43
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 01, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
A nurse administers care to a patient in the acute care COVID unit at Harborview Medical Center on May 7, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Karen Ducey/Getty Images)
A nurse administers care to a patient in the acute care COVID unit at Harborview Medical Center on May 7, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

This radio diary is a part of our hour that checks in with nurses around the country. Listen here.

The U.S. health care system relies on tens of thousands of workers — nurses, doctors, lab technicians, porters, food service workers, sanitation workers and many more.

But in the midst of the pandemic, what is it about health care that’s keeping them there? We talk with two health care workers about the support they need and their experiences on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Guests

Nina Geiss is a nursing assistant in the orthopedic surgery unit at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, New York.

Adam Hohman is a nurse practitioner who lives in North Dakota, and works for Minnesota-based Essentia Health.

This program aired on December 1, 2020.

Grace Tatter Twitter Associate Producer, On Point
Grace Tatter is an associate producer for On Point.

More…

Jonathan Chang Twitter Associate Producer, On Point
Jonathan is an associate producer at On Point.

More…

Tim Skoog Technical Director and Producer
Tim Skoog is a technical director and producer for WBUR.

More…

Support the news