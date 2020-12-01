This radio diary is a part of our hour that checks in with nurses around the country. Listen here.

The U.S. health care system relies on tens of thousands of workers — nurses, doctors, lab technicians, porters, food service workers, sanitation workers and many more.

But in the midst of the pandemic, what is it about health care that’s keeping them there? We talk with two health care workers about the support they need and their experiences on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Guests

Nina Geiss is a nursing assistant in the orthopedic surgery unit at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, New York.

Adam Hohman is a nurse practitioner who lives in North Dakota, and works for Minnesota-based Essentia Health.