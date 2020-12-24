On Point
Web Extra: Your Stories of Kindness10:09Play
Today, we wanted to share a small gift — an On Point holiday present, if you will.
Last week, we explored the mutual benefit of kindness: how being kind to others not only helps the recipient of that, but also the giver. And when we reached out to you for your stories of kindness, so many of you had something to share.
Take a listen to these stories of kindness that celebrate how good humanity can be when we want to.
Thanks for venturing through 2020 with us. We are so glad you were there with us trying to make sense of the world — together.
This segment aired on December 24, 2020.
Jonathan Chang Associate Producer, On Point
Jonathan is an associate producer at On Point.
Grace Tatter Associate Producer, On Point
Grace Tatter is an associate producer for On Point.
Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.
