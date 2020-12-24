On Point On Point

Web Extra: Your Stories of Kindness10:09
December 24, 2020
Volunteers hold turkeys during a giveaway for people in need, organized by Food Bank For New York City at Highbridge Houses in the Bronx on December 19, 2020 in New York. (Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images)
Today, we wanted to share a small gift — an On Point holiday present, if you will.

Last week, we explored the mutual benefit of kindness: how being kind to others not only helps the recipient of that, but also the giver. And when we reached out to you for your stories of kindness, so many of you had something to share.

Take a listen to these stories of kindness that celebrate how good humanity can be when we want to.

Thanks for venturing through 2020 with us. We are so glad you were there with us trying to make sense of the world — together.

This segment aired on December 24, 2020.

