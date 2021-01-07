Yesterday, a mob descended on the United States Capitol. The world witnessed the consequences of rhetoric that subverts the truth and incites violence. We discuss what yesterday’s chaos means for our democracy.

Guests

Matt Fuller, congressional reporter for the Huffington Post. (@MEPFuller)

Jennifer Horn, co-founder of the Lincoln Project. Former chair of the New Hampshire Republican Party from 2013 to 2017. Last month, she announced her departure from the Republican Party. She is now a registered independent. (@NHJennifer)

Timothy Snyder, professor of history at Yale. Permanent fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna. Author of several books, including "Our Malady" and "The Road to Unfreedom." (@TimothyDSnyder)

Rep. Raul Ruiz, Democratic representative for California’s 36th Congressional District. Chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. (@RepRaulRuizMD)

Kwame Rose, social activist, artist and organizer in Baltimore. (@kwamerose)

