Republican Mitch McConnell sends a warning to party rebels. Rioters attack the Capitol. Democrats win the Senate. We make sense of a historic week.

Guests

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Rose Scott, host of “Closer Look with Rose Scott” on WABE, Atlanta's NPR station. (@waberosescott)

Heather Cox Richardson, professor of history at Boston College. Author of the newsletter "Letters from an American." Author of "How the South Won the Civil War." (@HC_Richardson)

From The Reading List

Washington Post: "Aides weigh resignations, removal options as Trump rages against perceived betrayals" — "President Trump was ensconced in the White House residence Wednesday night, raging about perceived betrayals, as an array of top aides weighed resigning and some senior administration officials began conversations about invoking the 25th Amendment — an extraordinary measure that would remove the president before Trump’s term expires on Jan. 20."

Vanity Fair: "'They’re Being Told to Stay Away From Trump': After a Day of Violence and 25th Amendment Chatter, Trump’s Allies Are Jumping Ship" — "As the violent mob incited by President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, some West Wing staffers panicked that they were possibly becoming participants in a coup to overthrow the government."

Financial Times: "Mike Pence defies pressure from Donald Trump to nullify election" — "President Donald Trump lashed out at Republicans refusing to back his last-gasp effort to cling to power as his vice-president Mike Pence defied pressure to nullify Joe Biden’s victory at a joint session of Congress later on Wednesday."

Politico: "Haley criticizes Trump over Capitol riot, election claims in RNC speech" — "Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley sharply criticized President Donald Trump over the Capitol riot and his behavior since the election, telling Republican National Committee members in a closed-door speech Thursday evening that Trump’s actions 'will be judged harshly by history.'"

BBC: "Capitol riot: Trump commits to 'orderly' transition of power" — "US President Donald Trump has committed to an 'orderly' transition of power a day after his supporters stormed Congress, provoking world condemnation."

New York Times: "Capitol Attack Leads Democrats to Demand That Trump Leave Office" — "President Trump’s administration plunged deeper into crisis on Thursday as more officials resigned in protest, prominent Republicans broke with him and Democratic congressional leaders threatened to impeach him for encouraging a mob that stormed the Capitol a day earlier."