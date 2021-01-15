This web extra is part of our hour "Voter Roundtable: Americans Talk Across Divides."

Listener voices drive On Point. We get many voicemails, emails and social media messages with your thoughts, concerns and questions. Today, as a web exclusive we share some messages about insurrection and impeachment that we couldn't get on the show.

Here's just one story:

Mindy lives in Alleghany County in North Carolina. And couple of days ago, Mindy reached out to On Point to say she's frustrated by the way her community — largely Republican and supportive of Trump — is portrayed by the media.

We called her up to hear more about what her community's thinking right now, and what she wants listeners to know.

"I remember one word used was the word fringe. And I don't feel like the fringe," Mindy says. "Where we live, within a 100 mile radius, in any direction ... Joe Biden only got 18-26% of the vote. And President Trump got 72-80% of the vote."

"There are still signs about the 2020 election up," she says. "I'm not saying that they don't except the election results. But they're showing their support for the man."

Hear Mindy's story and more in today's web extra on insurrection, impeachment and democracy.

Got a comment, question or thought? Call our voicemail line at 617-353-0683. We look forward to hearing from you!