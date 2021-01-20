How Joe Biden's Catholic Faith Informs His Politics

Joe Biden carries a rosary in his pocket and attends Mass regularly. How does his faith inform his politics? And where does Biden's Catholicism land in the spectrum of American Catholic belief?

Guests

Massimo Faggioli, historian and theologian at Villanova University. Author of "Joe Biden and Catholicism in the United States." (@MassimoFaggioli)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Also Featured

Ashley McGuire, senior fellow at the Catholic Association.

Anthea Butler, associate professor of religious studies and Africana studies at the University of Pennsylvania. She served as part of a Catholic advisory committee for Joe Biden and she also served as a co-chair of the campaign’s “Catholics for Biden.”

Book Excerpt

Excerpt from "Joe Biden and Catholicism in the United States" by Massimo Faggioli

Excerpt from "Joe Biden and Catholicism in the United States" by Massimo Faggioli. Copyright © 2021 by Massimo Faggioli. Reprinted by permission of Bayard, Inc.

From The Reading List

The Guardian: "Soul of the nation: how Joe Biden's faith will shape his presidency" — "He carries a rosary in his pocket, one that belonged to his dead son, Beau. On election day last Tuesday, he went to mass, as he does every Sunday."

Boston Globe: "Joe Biden’s Catholic faith has shaped his life and approach to politics. How will it shape his presidency?" — "On the morning of one of the most consequential days in his life, and maybe the nation’s history, too, Joe Biden attended Mass at the unassuming Roman Catholic church near his Delaware home."

Washington Post: "Biden could redefine what it means to be a Catholic in good standing. Catholics are divided on whether that is a good thing." — "Bishops have already created a working group to deal with the 'difficult' situation of his presidency. Priests from Maryland to Fort Worth have preached that the president-elect isn’t even really a Catholic."

NPR: "How Joe Biden's Faith Shapes His Politics" — "When Joe Biden seeks to inspire or comfort, he turns to his faith. He speeches are woven with references to God, biblical language or the pope."

The Christian Post: "The greatest commandment has guided my politics" — "In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus is asked, 'Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the law?'"

Religious News Service: "Joe Biden on restoring the soul of our nation" — "Today’s politics are too toxic, mean and divisive. People are too quick to demonize and dehumanize, too ready to dismiss all that we have in common as Americans."

National Catholic Reporter: "How Joe Biden's Catholic roots have shaped his public life" — "As uprisings sparked by George Floyd's death erupted throughout the nation, Joe Biden turned to his Catholic faith to offer inspiration to a nation gripped by yet another killing of an unarmed Black man at the hands of a white police officer."