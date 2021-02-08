The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump begins tomorrow. It's the first-ever trial of a former president. What's at stake?

Guests

Kate Shaw, law professor at Cardozo School of Law. Supreme Court contributor for ABC News. (@kateashaw1)

Lisa DesJardins, congressional correspondent for PBS NewsHour. (@LisaDNews)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Also Featured

Keith Whittington, professor of politics at Princeton University.

From The Reading List

PBS NewsHour: "Debate over one of their own opens new fault lines in Republican ranks" — "The U.S. House of Representatives spent hours on Thursday in impassioned debate over the future of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her past statements espousing support for conspiracy theories and violence against lawmakers."

Wall Street Journal: "Jamie Raskin Leads Democrats in Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial" — "Rep. Jamie Raskin faces an immediate challenge as the top prosecutor in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump: Many of the senators acting as jurors don’t think there should be one."

PBS NewsHour: "Republicans face bitter divisions and a defining moment for the party’s future" — "Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are roiling Wednesday over the fate of two members — and perhaps, of the party itself. At the same time, Republicans and Democrats in the Senate made a bipartisan move forward at the Capitol. Congressional correspondent Lisa Desjardins reports."

The Guardian: "The crucial differences in Trump’s second impeachment trial" — "It might be tempting to call it the trial of the century but it is just as likely to invoke a sense of deja vu. This week Donald Trump faces an impeachment trial in the US Senate. Yes, another one."

New York Times: "Breaking With G.O.P., Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial" — "One of Washington’s leading conservative constitutional lawyers publicly broke on Sunday with the main Republican argument against convicting former President Donald J. Trump in his impeachment trial, asserting that an ex-president can indeed be tried for high crimes and misdemeanors."