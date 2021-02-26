Read a report from the Congressional Research Service on domestic terrorism here.

October 2020. Investigators say more than a dozen men spent months training to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. It was, legal experts agree, an act of domestic terrorism. So was the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 this year.

After decades fighting an international war on terrorism, the U.S. turns its attention home. What will a battle against domestic terrorism look like?

Guests

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, representative for Virginia’s 7th district. Former case officer for the CIA. (@RepSpanberger)

Elizabeth Neumann, director of the Republican Accountability Project. (@NeuSummits)

Also Featured

Hina Shamsi, director of the ACLU National Security Project. (@HinaShamsi)

Adam Tamburin, investigative reporter for the Tennessean. (@tamburintweets)

From The Reading List

Washington Post: "DHS announces $77 million in grant funding to combat domestic terror and extremism" — "The Department of Homeland Security said Thursday it would provide $77 million in grant funding for state and local governments to combat domestic violent extremism, announcing one of the Biden administration’s first concrete measures aimed at preventing attacks by homegrown terrorists."

USA Today: "As Joe Biden weighs domestic terrorism law, let's ask Merrick Garland" — "The fight against domestic terrorism creates awful choices for a free society. The sacking of the U.S. Capitol by insurrectional rioters demonstrates beyond question that violent extremism is America's reality now. Then President-elect Joe Biden wasted no time labeling them domestic terrorists."

The Tennessean: "Retracing the key moments after the Christmas morning bombing in Nashville" — "In the dark, early morning of Dec. 25, the sound of gunshots broke the silence on Second Avenue. It was the opening salvo of a Christmas like no other, and a horrific finish to a hard year of disaster and disease."

Chicago Tribune: "Column: We have a ‘domestic terrorism’ double-standard problem" — "To paraphrase the great sage Samuel Johnson, nothing concentrates the mind of a member of Congress like the prospect of being hanged in a mass assault on the U.S. Capitol."

USA Today: "Lack of domestic terrorism law creates an imbalance" — "A domestic terrorism law, one that is narrowly tailored and fused with accountability and oversight safeguards that ensure civil liberties are preserved, is necessary."