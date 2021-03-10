The fight over the filibuster. Does the filibuster bring better solutions to the country’s biggest problems, or no solutions at all?

Adam Jentleson, executive director of the Battle Born Collective, a progressive strategy and communications firm. Author of “Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern Senate." (@AJentleson)

Rich Arenberg, interim director of the Taubman Center for American Politics and Policy and visiting professor of the practice of political science at Brown University. Author of “Defending the Filibuster." (@richarenberg)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Dan Holt, associate historian in the Senate Historical Office. (@DanielSHolt)

Washington Post: "The most likely filibuster reform — and its limits" — "Senate Democrats this weekend passed President Biden’s historic $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on a party-line vote. But the exercise reinforced the reality for the party moving forward: GOP votes will be very hard to come by, and passing virtually any other significant Democratic legislation will be very difficult."

Heather Cox Richardson: "March 8, 2021: Letters from an American" — "Lots of stuff simmering, but nothing you can’t miss if you want to take a break from the news today."

Associated Press: "With virus aid in sight, Democrats debate filibuster changes" — "With President Joe Biden on the verge of his first big legislative victory, a key moderate Democrat says he’s open to changing Senate rules that could allow for more party-line votes to push through other parts of the White House’s agenda such as voting rights."

CBS News: "Senator Joe Manchin signals willingness to reform filibuster" — "Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia indicated Sunday he is open to reforming the filibuster to allow more opportunities for Democrats to pass legislation through the Senate along party lines and without relying on Republican support."

The Hill: "White House says Biden would prefer to not end filibuster" — "A top White House official confirmed Sunday that President Biden remains opposed to ending the filibuster and pointed to the administration's success in passing the COVID-19 relief package as evidence that it can get its priorities through Congress."

Washington Post: "Pressures grows on Biden to take on the filibuster" — "Pressure is building on President Biden, a longtime backer of traditional Washington rules, to do away with the filibuster and other procedures, as Democrats press him to seize what could be a fleeting moment of power to enact a progressive agenda."

New York Times: "As the Georgia Runoffs Arrive, a New Book Says the Senate Is Broken" — "According to lore, George Washington came up with the metaphor of the Senate as a 'cooling saucer,' tempering the House’s blazing hot cup of tea. It’s an apocryphal story, but an evocative one nonetheless, casting the Senate as a fail-safe institution whose work is invariably carried out with wisdom and patience."