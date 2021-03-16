NFTs, or non-fungible tokens are shaking up the art world. So much so that one piece of crypto art recently auctioned for more than $69 million. We explore what non-fungible tokens are, and why they’re disrupting the future of digital art.

Guests

Terry Nguyen, staff writer for The Goods at Vox, covering consumer and internet trends. Author of “GEN YEET,” a newsletter distilling cultural trends, technologies, memes and world-altering events relevant to young people. (@terrygtnguyen)

Matt Kane, artist and programmer. Winner of “Most Innovative NFT” at the 2020 NFT Awards. (@MattKaneArtist)

Blake Gopnik, art critic. He previously spent a decade as chief art critic for the Washington Post. Author of “Warhol." (@BlakeGopnik)

Also Featured

Brendan McGill, co-founder of Offsetra and Carbon.fyi. (@Brendanmc6)

From The Reading List

Vox: "NFTs, the digital bits of anything that sell for millions of dollars, explained" — "Arc, a visual artist from Saudi Arabia, was initially skeptical of how cryptocurrency could be adopted in the art world. He didn’t know much about the technology and was doubtful of its reputation."

TechCrunch: "The explosive (and inclusive) potential of NFTs in the creative world" — "Digital collectibles are having a very large moment. Just last month, a piece of digital art by Beeple sold for $6.6 million on online art marketplace Nifty Gateway. Meanwhile, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda recently sold clips of a song via online marketplace Zora."

The Art Newspaper: "The NFT craze encapsulates the absurdity of the art world—and its obsession with authenticity" — "Chris Torres sold his Nyan Cat meme with an NFT for $590,000 in an online auction last month."

The Verge: "NFTs, explained" — "'There’s nothing like an explosion of blockchain news to leave you thinking, 'Um… what’s going on here?'"

New York Times: "Beeple Has Won. Here’s What We’ve Lost." — "'I want to be a machine,' Andy Warhol once said. Apparently the public wouldn’t mind either."