In the 1980s, Ronald Reagan said: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, 'I’m from the government and I’m here to help.'”

Four decades later, President Biden says: "Help is on the way." Is Reaganomics dead? One of President Reagan's top economic advisors tells us, "Yes, and good riddance."

Guests

Bruce Bartlett, columnist for The New Republic. He was a domestic policy adviser to President Ronald Reagan. Author of nine books, including "Reaganomics: Supply-side Economics in Action" and “The New American Economy: The Failure of Reaganomics and a New Way Forward." (@BruceBartlett)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Lee Drutman, senior fellow in the political reform program at New America. Co-host of the Politics in Question podcast. Author of “Breaking the Two-Party Doom Loop." (@leedrutman)

From The Reading List

Washington Post: "I helped create the GOP tax myth. Trump is wrong: Tax cuts don’t equal growth." — "Four decades ago, while working for Rep. Jack Kemp (R-N.Y.), I had a hand in creating the Republican tax myth."

Washington Post: "Why the GOP should stop invoking Reaganomics" — "In their debates, ads and speeches, the candidates for the Republican presidential nomination are vying for the label of most Reagan-esque."

The Guardian: "Opinion: Bidenomics beats Reaganomics and I should know – I saw Clintonomics fail" — "A quarter-century ago, I and other members of Bill Clinton’s cabinet urged him to reject the Republican proposal to end welfare. It was too punitive, we said, subjecting poor Americans to deep and abiding poverty."

New York Times: "2020 Was the Year Reaganism Died" — "Maybe it was the visuals that did it. It’s hard to know what aspects of reality make it into Donald Trump’s ever-shrinking bubble — and I’m happy to say that after Jan. 20 we won’t have to care about what goes on in his not-at-all beautiful mind — but it’s possible that he became aware of how he looked, playing golf as millions of desperate families lost their unemployment benefits."