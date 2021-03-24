Rich and middle-income countries have received nearly all of the available COVID-19 vaccines so far. Now there’s a push for pharmaceutical companies to waive vaccine patents so poorer countries can make their own. The fight over intellectual property, and how to vaccinate the world.

Madhavi Sunder, associate dean for international and graduate programs and law professor at Georgetown University Law Center. (@MadhaviSunder)

Rachel Silverman, policy fellow at the Center for Global Development. (@rsilv_dc)

Anne McDonald Pritchett, senior vice president of policy and research at the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.

Abdul Muktadir, chairman and managing director at Incepta Pharmaceuticals.

