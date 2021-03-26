For a month, residents of Jackson, Mississippi went without clean running water. The city's mayor says the problem's decades in the making. That makes Jackson a lesson for the entire country. We talk America's crumbling water system.

Guests

Donna Ladd, founding editor of the Mississippi Free Press and Jackson Free Press. (@DonnerKay)

Aaron Packman, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Northwestern University.

Catherine Coleman-Flowers, environmental and climate justice activist. 2020 MacArthur Fellow for Environmental Health Advocacy. (@CathFlowers)

Also Featured

Harvey Johnson, Jr., former mayor of Jackson, Mississippi.

Nancy Sylvester, director of Global Learning Connection Center, a day care for children of teenage mothers.

From The Reading List

Mississippi Today: "‘A profound betrayal of trust’: Why Jackson’s water system is broken" — "Janna Avalon, a 72-year-old retired newspaper editor, lived out the mid-February ice storm and weeks-long water outage just feet from South Jackson’s empty water tower."

Mississippi Free Press: "Under the surface,: Jackson residents struggle from Neglected water system" — "What does it mean to be without water? It is innumerable small humiliations: the splash of a toilet flushed with a bucket, days on end without a shower, no clean clothes. It is weeks without a cooked meal, a sink full of unclean dishes, brushing one’s teeth with water from a bottle, if a bottle can be found."

The Guardian: "Biden urged to back water bill amid worst US crisis in decades" — "Democratic lawmakers and advocates are urging Joe Biden to back legislation proposing unprecedented investment in America’s ailing water infrastructure amid the country’s worst crisis in decades that has left millions of people without access to clean, safe, affordable water."

New York Times: "U.S. infrastructure earns a C– ahead of a Biden investment plan." — "Bridges in disrepair, underfunded drinking water systems, roads riddled with potholes. President Biden’s next ambitious goal is to fix the nation’s infrastructure, and a new report suggests he has his work cut out for him."

Mississippi Today: "As Jackson residents suffer during historic water crisis, state leaders keep their distance" — "Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is one of the most powerful residents of Jackson, where about 40,000 of his neighbors — mostly Black — are in their third week without running water after a historic winter storm froze plant equipment and burst many water pipes."

NBC News: "Jackson, Mississippi has a water crisis because our state legislature has a race problem" — "Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves told the media this week, 'I do think it's really important that the City of Jackson start collecting their water bill payments before they start going and asking everyone else to pony up more money.'"