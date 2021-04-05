The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin enters its second week. We talk about what’s unfolded thus far in the courtroom, and how Minneapolis and the Black community are responding.

Guests

Tim Arango, Los Angeles correspondent for the New York Times. (@tarangoNYT)

Suzette Hackney, national columnist and editorial board member for USA Today. (@suzyscribe)

Gary Bailey, professor of practice and assistant dean for community engagement and social justice at the Simmons University School of Social Work. (@GaryBailey)

Rose Scott, host of “Closer Look with Rose Scott” on WABE, Atlanta's NPR station. (@waberosescott)

From The Reading List

USA Today: "Derek Chauvin trial brings fresh pain to Eric Garner’s mother" — "'I can't breathe. I can't breathe.' Those words have haunted Gwen Carr since 2014, when her son Eric Garner died as a police officer attempted to arrest him in New York."

New York Times: "‘Totally Unnecessary’: Veteran Police Officer Rebukes Derek Chauvin’s Conduct" — "The police officer had seen hundreds of crime scenes, interviewed scores of witnesses and made his share of arrests over more than 35 years working cases in Minneapolis."

Star Tribune: "Derek Chauvin trial shows people who film police violence later struggle with trauma" — "Darnella Frazier's viral video of George Floyd's final moments showed the world what she happened to see and document on a Minneapolis street last May."

ABC News: "Mental health experts warn Derek Chauvin trial may revive feelings of racial trauma" — "As the Derek Chauvin trial is nationally televised and livestreamed this week, Americans have once again been exposed to the May 2020 video of the former police officer driving his knee into George Floyd's neck as he repeatedly said, "I can't breathe," in his dying moments."

AP: "Chauvin’s trial leaves many Black viewers emotionally taxed" — "The televised trial of Derek Chauvin, the former white police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, has provoked strong emotions among many Black men and women — all tinged with an underlying dread that it could yield yet another devastating disappointment."