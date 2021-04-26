In part one of our series The Prime Effect, we focused on Amazon's power as the largest retailer in the world. But of course, it's not just a retailer. Amazon is a massive technology company, and it's facing government scrutiny into whether the company's use of its size and power violate antitrust laws.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Now, this isn't the first time the government has asked such questions of a tech company. In fact, one of the most famous antitrust cases in U.S. history involves another tech company headquartered a mere 15 miles from Seattle: Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft. We recently spoke with the litigator the government brought in back in the 1990s for the Microsoft case. His name is ...

DAVID BOIES: David Boies.

CHAKRABARTI: Now 80 years old, David Boies is one of the most famous lawyers in the United States. In 2000, he represented then Vice President Al Gore in the Supreme Court case that decided the presidential election.

[ARCHIVAL TAPE] JUSTICE WILLIAM REHNQUIST: Mr. Boies, we'll hear from you.

[ARCHIVAL TAPE] DAVID BOIES: Thank you, Mr. Chief Justice ...

CHAKRABARTI: In 2010, he won a case that overturned the ban on gay marriage in California.

[ARCHIVAL TAPE] DAVID BOIES: I think the most remarkable thing that happened in there was that there was no attempt to defend the ban on gay and lesbian marriage.

CHAKRABARTI: More recently, he's represented controversial clients such as Harvey Weinstein.

CHAKRABARTI: Back in 1997, Boies was already a sought after litigator. He had just started his own firm when he got a call from then Assistant Attorney General Joel Klein.

BOIES: This was very unusual because the Department of Justice hardly ever retains private counsel to handle their cases.

CHAKRABARTI: Klein wanted to talk about Microsoft.

BOIES: He explained that they were considering possible a monopolization case against Microsoft, and he realized that it would be the largest antitrust case that the government had undertaken since the IBM case many decades ago. And I had represented IBM in that case. And he indicated that he wanted to be sure that no private lawyer did to the government what I had done to the government representing IBM.

CHAKRABARTI: Boies is talking about an antitrust case against IBM that began in 1969. And here's what Boies did to the government. 13 years, 66 million pages of documents, 974 witnesses and 724 trial days later, the government lost.

BOIES: And he also wanted somebody who knew how to try a complicated antitrust case. And he was not at that point — and I was not at that point — at all convinced that Microsoft had, in fact, violated the antitrust laws in a way that it made sense for the government to prosecute.

CHAKRABARTI: Not an experience the Justice Department wanted to go through again with yet another tech company. And not just any tech company. In 1997:

BOIES: Microsoft was at that point, I think, the largest company in terms of market capitalization in the world.

[ARCHIVAL TAPE] ADVERTISEMENT: Today, Microsoft makes the Internet.

BOIES: Bill Gates was the richest man in the world. Microsoft was one of, if not the most admired company.

[ARCHIVAL TAPE] ADVERTISEMENT: MSN brings the Internet to life right on your Windows 95.

BOIES: And Bill Gates was if not the most, certainly one of the most admired business executives.

[ARCHIVAL TAPE] BILL GATES: The Internet isn't standing still. I mean, people say, well, OK, aren't you done adopting the Interweb? Well, the Internet isn't done changing. And we're ... one of the companies that's pushing that forward.

BOIES: It was a company that I think had changed the way we operated, the way we thought, both in our personal lives and in our business lives. So it was a company of great interest, great importance to the country, to society.