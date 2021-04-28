Was Mars once like Earth? Can you imagine the red planet once a verdant green? That might be stretching it a bit, but NASA scientists are on an ambitious hunt for evidence of ancient Martian microbes. What they discover could transform our understanding of life back here on Earth.

Ken Farley, project scientist with NASA’s Mars 2020 mission. He leads the science team and worked with the engineers to design and build the Perseverance rover. Professor of geochemistry at Caltech. (@NASAPersevere)

Dawn Sumner, professor of earth and planetary sciences at the University of California, Davis. Her work focuses on reconstructing ancient environments on early Earth and Mars, and the early evolution of bacteria. (@sumnerd)

Sweeya Tangudu, part of a team of five that won 4th place in the 2020 Mars Society competition to build a city state for 1 million people on Mars. Her city state was called Phlegra Prime.

Robbie Gitten, aerospace engineer. Part of a team of five that won 4th place in the 2020 Mars Society competition to build a city state for 1 million people on Mars.

