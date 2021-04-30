The internet is essential for modern life. Yet millions of Americans who live rural areas don't have access to it. Does the Biden administration's infrastructure plan have what will it take to get broadband to the hardest to reach places?

How many Americans are lacking access to the internet?

Nicol Turner Lee: ”We don't know. But that's part of the problem. You know, the Federal Communications Commission, who's responsible for the oversight of advanced communications system, has actually put out statistics as to how many people are not connected to the internet. And over the course of the pandemic, for example, they put out statistics suggesting that we've actually gotten better, because we used to have about 18 million people disconnected. And maybe right now we have about 14 million. But there are other numbers that are out there. Groups like Microsoft, BroadbandNow have actually suggested that this is undercounted.

"And part of the reason that is, is because we do not have a national broadband map that allows us to collect the type of user data that will be both precise, as well as accurate, in determining not just how a family is connected, but, you know, what is connecting them. ... We don't know how many people are using what type of technology. And that's just simply because oftentimes this is voluntarily reported data. So we do need to do a better job of ensuring that we have this data first, because without it, it's really going to implode i think some of the future plans to accelerate broadband deployment.”

