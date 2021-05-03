There’s the age-old truism: Money can’t buy happiness. Yet we often believe that inordinate wealth would in fact be freeing. Mother Jones’ senior editor Michael Mechanic set out to understand the ultra-rich. And he says their wealth is harming them, too. We discuss the extreme wealth gap and how inordinate wealth harms us all.

Guests

Michael Mechanic, senior editor at Mother Jones. Author of "Jackpot." (@MichaelMechanic)

Tracy Gary, philanthropic advisor. Co-director of Unleashing Generosity. (@tracygary1)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

From The Reading List

New York Times: "‘Jackpot’ Looks at How Inequality Is Experienced by the Very, Very Rich" — "If you have ever wondered how the ultra-rich live, it turns out — are you ready for it? — they live pretty well."

Mother Jones: "America’s Wealth Gap Is Much More Obscene Than You Had Imagined" — "They have super-yachts, wine cellars, multiple homes, home movie theaters, private safe-rooms, and family office suites."

The Guardian: "Opinion: The rich-poor gap in America is obscene. So let's fix it – here's how" — "The United States cannot prosper and remain a vigorous democracy when so few have so much and so many have so little."

New York Times: "The True Cost of Closing the Racial Wealth Gap" — "Elimination of the wealth gap between Black and white Americans is a stated goal of President Biden and the Democratic Party. The gulf is enormous any way you look at it."