Major League Baseball's embrace of the billion dollar American sports betting business. Will it sully the game? Or could it save it?

Guests

David Purdum, reporter covering the sports gambling industry for ESPN. (@DavidPurdum)

Craig Calcaterra, he writes Cup of Coffee, a daily newsletter about baseball, news and culture. (@craigcalcaterra)

Also Featured

Jacob Pomrenke, director of editorial content and chairman of the Black Sox Scandal Research Committee at the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). (@buckweaver)

From The Reading List

ESPN: "3-year evolution of American sports betting: From taboo to revenue" — "On May 14, 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal statute that for 26 years had restricted regulated sports betting to primarily Las Vegas. Everywhere else, one of America's oldest pastimes — betting on sports — was relegated to the shadows."

Washington Post: "Opinion: Why I can’t wrap my head around baseball’s embrace of sports betting" — "The Detroit Tigers, with a 10-24 record entering Monday, haven’t been much fun to watch so far this season. Even the ads during their telecasts can be unsettling."

MarketWatch: "Have you noticed how much gambling talk there is on sports TV? How we got here" — "Until 2017, sports betting was a taboo topic on sports TV. During game broadcasts, announcers rarely mentioned a game’s odds with anything more than a wink and a nod."

Washington Post: "As sports gambling soars, what’s best for gaming might not be what’s best for the games" — "That we have reached a moment in American professional sports when a fan will be able to sit in the stands at a game and bet on just about anything — not just the winner and the loser but the next pitch or the next basket — is undeniable."