Conserving America's most precious public lands. It's the founding duty of the National Park Service. But what does conservation mean with accelerating climate change?

Want to hear the natural sounds of the National Park Service? Click here.

Or, maybe you want to know more about how the NPS plans to tackle climate change. Click here.

Guests

Patty Glick, senior scientist in climate adaptation at the National Wildlife Federation. One of the lead authors of the National Park Service report Planning for a Changing Climate.

John Clayton, author and historian. Author of "Natural Rivals: John Muir, Gifford Pinchot, and the Creation of America’s Public Lands." (@JohnClaytonMT)

Abe Miller-Rushing, science coordinator at Acadia National Park.

Also Featured

Christy Brigham, head of resource management and science for Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

From The Reading List

New York Times: "What to Save? Climate Change Forces Brutal Choices at National Parks." — "For more than a century, the core mission of the National Park Service has been preserving the natural heritage of the United States. But now, as the planet warms, transforming ecosystems, the agency is conceding that its traditional goal of absolute conservation is no longer viable in many cases."

Los Angeles Times: "Last year’s Castle fire killed at least 10% of world’s giant sequoias, study says" — "At least one-tenth of the world’s mature giant sequoia trees were destroyed by a single California wildfire that tore through the southern Sierra Nevada last year, according to a draft report prepared by scientists with the National Park Service."

Jackson Hole Radio: "Biden proposes 3.5 billion for parks budget" — "The Biden-Harris administration today submitted to Congress the President’s Budget for fiscal year 2022."

Who.What.Why: "Forests Ablaze, Glaciers Melting: Climate Change Threatens US Parks" — "In 2020, the number of visitors to America’s 423 national parks fell 28 percent from the previous year, but with President Biden’s pledge to make COVID-19 vaccines widely available by May 1, Americans are likely to be dusting off their suitcases. Those who visit the parks may find a changed landscape."