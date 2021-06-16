In the U.S., individual rights are sacrosanct. Legal scholar Jamal Greene calls that "rightsism," and says it's pushing the country in the wrong direction. We hear why he says it’s time to reduce the focus on individual rights.

Guests

Jamal Greene, constitutional law professor at Columbia University. His new book is "How Rights Went Wrong." (@jamalgreene)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Also Featured

Chase Strangio, deputy director for transgender justice at the ACLU’s LGBT & HIV Project. (@chasestrangio)

Book Excerpt

Excerpt from How Rights Went Wrong: Why Our Obsession with Rights Is Tearing America Apart by Jamal Greene. Copyright © 2021 by Jamal Greene. Available now from Mariner Books. Reprinted by permission of the publisher.

From The Reading List

New Yorker: "From Guns to Gay Marriage, How Did Rights Take Over Politics?" — "'You came through for me, and I am going to come through for you,' Donald Trump said. It was 2017, and he was in Atlanta, speaking at a meeting of the National Rifle Association—the first time in more than thirty years that a sitting President had addressed the group."

Washington Post: "Book review of How Rights Went Wrong: Why Our Obsession with Rights Is Tearing America Apart by Jamal Greene" — "Americans feel strongly about their rights. In September, Rocco Sapienza, 80, was fatally assaulted after confronting a fellow patron in a New York bar who was exercising his 'right' to go maskless. Sapienza is not alone in dying over a supposed right."

The Atlantic: "America’s Legalistic Culture Is About to Become a Problem" — "As vaccine production and distribution accelerate, a new set of challenges around what Americans can and should demand of one another is emerging. And we’re not ready for them."