Political science scholars look at Viktor Orban's regime in Hungary as a textbook case of rapid democratic decline. Is America moving in a similar direction? We learn what Hungary can teach the U.S. about accelerating authoritarianism.

Guests

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Kim Scheppele, professor of sociology and international affairs at Princeton University. Author of the forthcoming book "The Frankenstate."

Also Featured

Márta Pardavi, co-chair of the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, a leading human rights organization based in Budapest.

READ: The Parallels (And Differences) Between Viktor Orban And Donald Trump by Kim Scheppele

From The Reading List

Vox: "The American right’s favorite strongman" — "At dawn on a Tuesday in May, the police took a man named András from his home in northeastern Hungary. His alleged crime? Writing a Facebook post that called the country’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán, a 'dictator.'"

New York Times: "Populist Leaders in Eastern Europe Run Into a Little Problem: Unpopularity" — "A right-wing populist wave in Eastern Europe, lifted by Donald J. Trump’s surprise victory in 2016, has not crashed as a result of his defeat last November. But it has collided with a serious obstacle: Its leaders are not very popular."

CFR: "After Trump, Is American Democracy Doomed by Populism?" — "The Trump presidency has demonstrated the appeal of populist authoritarianism to many Americans. The way the country responds to the attack on the U.S. Capitol will indicate how long this movement lasts."

Washington Post: "Some GOP members didn’t accept Biden’s win. What happens when an anti-democratic faction rocks a democracy?" — "Republican leaders’ response to the armed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and other recent events suggested that some are unwilling to accept the legitimacy of free and fair elections."

New Yorker: "Trump’s Strategy for Returning to Power Is Already Clear" — "Viktor Orbán became the Prime Minister of Hungary in 1998. Four years later, with a record number of Hungarians turning up to the polls, his party lost power."