In the year 2000, the U.S. Census Bureau projected a monumental demographic change. By 2059, white Americans would no longer make up the majority of the population. The U.S. was destined to become a majority-minority country. In the two intervening decades, this transition made headlines.

It also excited some Democrats, who believe that increasing racial diversity automatically means more Democratic voters. The same presumption supposedly invokes fear on the right. Richard Alba says both narratives are wrong. His research shows that as racial diversity has increased, so has the recognition of multiracial identities.

Both “white” and “people of color” don’t mean what headlines suggest. Could the demographic shifts actually be bringing Americans together rather than apart? And do we need a new vocabulary to understand a changing America? Today, On Point: Making sense of the United States’ demographic future.

Guests

Richard Alba, distinguished professor of sociology at the Graduate Center, City University of New York (CUNY). Author of "The Great Demographic Illusion: Majority, Minority and the Expanding American Mainstream." (@albamoore1)

Ian Haney Lopez, professor of public law at UC Berkeley. Co-founder of the Race-Class Narrative Project. Author of "Merge Left." (@IanHaneyLopez)

Book Excerpt

Excerpted from THE GREAT DEMOGRAPHIC ILLUSION: Majority, Minority, and the Expanding American Mainstream by Richard Alba. Copyright © 2020 by Princeton University Press. Reprinted by permission.

From The Reading List

The Atlantic: "The Myth of a Majority-Minority America" — "In recent years, demographers and pundits have latched on to the idea that, within a generation, the United States will inevitably become a majority-minority nation, with nonwhite people outnumbering white people."