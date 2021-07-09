That package at your door. It begins with power-guzzling server farms. Gargantuan distribution centers. Tens of thousands of trucks. More than 80 commercial planes. And billions of cardboard boxes.

For a long time, Amazon would not release its carbon footprint data. But then, in 2019, Amazon pivoted, and pledged to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement a decade early.

Today, On Point: Our series The Prime Effect takes a look inside the world's largest online retailer and its impact on planet earth.

Guests

Anastasia O’Rourke, managing director of the Yale School of the Environment’s Carbon Containment Lab.

Tom Rivett-Carnac, co-founder of Global Optimism. Co-host of the Outrage and Optimism podcast. Co-author of “The Future We Choose: Surviving the Climate Crisis.” (@tomcarnac)

Also Featured

Eliza Pan, she worked for Amazon from 2013-2019. Co-founder of Amazon Employees for Climate Justice.

From The Reading List

NBC News: "Amazon workers demand end to pollution hitting people of color hardest" — "An internal petition signed by 640 Amazon tech and corporate employees is asking the company to raise its emissions goals and address the disproportionate environmental harms its logistics empire leaves on Black, Latino, Indigenous and immigrant neighborhoods where its warehouses are often concentrated."

Forbes: "Opinion: Amazon Delivers On Its Sustainability Commitments And Then Some" — "If you follow the news or live in an area affected by any of the recent major national disasters, we could be now witnessing the effects of climate change firsthand."

Green Biz: "Companies made climate commitments — now it's time to stop making climate chaos" — "Last year, corporate climate commitments went mainstream. Climate and clean energy commitments are no longer just for trailblazing corporations with thick profit margins."

Wall Street Journal: "Amazon and Other Tech Giants Race to Buy Up Renewable Energy" — "The race to secure electricity deals for power-hungry data centers has tech companies reshaping the renewable-energy market and grappling with a new challenge: how to ensure their investments actually reduce emissions."