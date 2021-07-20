This rebroadcast originally aired on March 18, 2021.

The western U.S. is no stranger to drought. But this isn't any dry spell. More than 70% of the West is exceptionally parched. Could it be a permanent change?

Brad Udall, senior water and climate research scientist at Colorado State University and the Colorado Water Institute. (@bradudall)

Colby Pellegrino, deputy general manager of resources for the Las Vegas Valley Water District and the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

Kenyon Fields and Mary Conover, owners of Mountain Island Ranch in Colorado and Utah.

